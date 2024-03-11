Police investigate suspicious package in downtown Toronto
Posted March 11, 2024 10:22 am.
Last Updated March 11, 2024 10:32 am.
Toronto police are investigating reports of a suspicious package in the city’s downtown core.
The Emergency Disposal Unit was called to area of Bay Street and Albert Street near Queen Street West just before 9 a.m. on Monday.
The area is near the Eaton Centre and Nathan Phillips Square.
Police have closed Bay from Dundas Street West to Albert Street for the investigation.
More to come. Developing story.