Police investigate suspicious package in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating reports of a suspicious package in the city’s downtown core.

The Emergency Disposal Unit was called to area of Bay Street and Albert Street near Queen Street West just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

The area is near the Eaton Centre and Nathan Phillips Square.

Police have closed Bay from Dundas Street West to Albert Street for the investigation.

Toronto police block off a section of Bay Street for a suspicious package investigation on March 11, 2024. (CityNews/Ryan Vallee)

More to come. Developing story.