Police investigate suspicious package in downtown Toronto

Toronto police block off a section of Bay Street for a suspicious package investigation on March 11, 2024
Toronto police block off a section of Bay Street for a suspicious package investigation on March 11, 2024. (CityNews/Ryan Vallee)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 11, 2024 10:22 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 10:32 am.

Toronto police are investigating reports of a suspicious package in the city’s downtown core.

The Emergency Disposal Unit was called to area of Bay Street and Albert Street near Queen Street West just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

The area is near the Eaton Centre and Nathan Phillips Square.

Police have closed Bay from Dundas Street West to Albert Street for the investigation.

More to come. Developing story.

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

2h ago

Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break
Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break

Spring is just around the corner but it's going to be feeling closer to summer this week. Toronto will see double digit highs that should make for perfect weather for any families who have outdoor plans...

13m ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to calm concern and...

1h ago

Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged
Residential fire in Richmond Hill leaves 3 homes badly damaged

Three homes have been seriously damaged following an overnight fire in Richmond Hill on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue just after midnight. York...

4h ago

