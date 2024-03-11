Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they’re concerned for the safety of two missing children and they’re seeking the public’s help trying to find them.

Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m. today in the Dufferin Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Carter is described as five foot tall, with a slim build and short curly brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and white running shoes.

Deshawn is described as five foot nine, with a slim build and curly brown hair.

Deshawn was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants with black pockets and white shoes.