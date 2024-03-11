Trump’s team is slashing Republican National Committee staff amid takeover, AP sources say

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom for a break at New York Supreme Court, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. An attorney for a longtime advice columnist who won an $83.3 million defamation award against Trump suggested Monday, March 11, 2024, that a new defamation lawsuit was possible against the ex-president after he resumed verbal attacks against her at a weekend rally. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Steve Peoples, The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2024 10:12 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 11:05 pm.

Just days after installing his new leadership team at the Republican National Committee, Donald Trump’s lieutenants are cutting dozens of staff across key departments in an aggressive move that further cements the former president’s takeover of the GOP’s political and fundraising machinery.

More than 60 people were fired in all, including senior staff in the political, data and communications departments inside the committee’s Washington headquarters. The cuts also included staff that ran the committee’s celebrated community centers, which were focused on building relationships with minority groups in some Democratic-leaning states.

The sweeping overhaul was confirmed by multiple people with direct knowledge of the cuts who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the moves publicly.

Trump’s lieutenants telegraphed major changes late last week as Republican National Committee members gathered in Houston to approve his hand-picked leadership team, which includes his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as the committee co-chair. Michael Whatley, a former North Carolina GOP chairman, replaced Ronna McDaniel as the chair.

The cuts are designed to eliminate duplication as the Trump campaign and the RNC work to become essentially one organization, said Chris LaCivita, a Trump campaign senior adviser who who took over as the RNC chief of staff after Friday’s vote.

“This is Republicans streamlining,” LaCivita said Monday night.

Staffers were notified of the cuts in an email Monday afternoon from the committee’s new chief operating officer, Sean Cairncross, who offered people an opportunity to reapply for their jobs.

The email, obtained by The Associated Press, indicated that those who choose not to reapply for their jobs would need to leave by the end of March. Some staffers were told to leave their positions immediately on Monday afternoon, however.

“Chairman Whatley is in the process of evaluating the organization and staff to ensure the building is aligned with his vision of how to win in November,” Cairncross wrote in the email.

News of the shakeup was first reported by Politico.

The Trump campaign and the RNC have worked closely in past elections, but the new overhaul marks an unprecedented level of integration between the former president’s campaign and the GOP’s formal political and fundraising apparatus, which is tasked with helping Republicans win elections up and down the ballot. The size and scope of the new changes within the GOP’s formal political and fundraising apparatus may take several weeks to become clear.

Aware of internal concerns about the level of the committee’s commitment to Trump, LaCivita said last week that “not a penny of the RNC’s money” would go to pay Trump’s mounting legal fees.

In her farewell address Friday, McDaniel insisted that the Republican Party must come together in order to defeat President Joe Biden this fall. She said she worries most about “internal cohesion” heading into the election.

“We have to stop the attacking other Republicans,” she said. “If we spend our time attacking each other, we guarantee the Democrats are going to win.”

Steve Peoples, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

6h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

8h ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

2h ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

6h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

8h ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

2h ago

'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough
'Give him a burger': Viral video shows raccoon walk around McDonald's in Scarborough

One cheeky and brave raccoon decided to skip rummaging through the trash and go straight to the source: a McDonald's in Scarborough. A video shared on TikTok has gone viral, showing a raccoon making...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.

6h ago

2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.

7h ago

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

9h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

More Videos