U.S., Canada agree to work together on reducing B.C. coal mine pollution

The United States and Canada have agreed to launch a probe into a long-running cross-border dispute involving pollution from coal mines in British Columbia flowing into American waters. A fly fisherman casts on the Kootenay River, downstream from Lake Koocanusa, a reservoir that crosses the border between the U.S. and Canada, on Sept. 19, 2014.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Spokesman Review, Rich Landers

By Bob Weber and James McCarten, The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2024 1:10 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 1:12 pm.

The United States and Canada have agreed to launch a joint probe into a long-running cross-border dispute involving pollution from coal mines in British Columbia flowing into American waters.

“Our two countries are committed to a collaborative, science, and Indigenous knowledge based, action-oriented path forward,” said a joint statement from U.S. ambassador to Canada David Cohen and his Canadian counterpart Kirsten Hillman. 

The agreement, announced Monday, involves both national governments, along with B.C., the states of Montana and Idaho, and six Indigenous communities on both sides of the border.

They will work under the auspices of the International Joint Commission, a treaty-based group that mediates water disputes. 

The agreement creates a governance body and a research panel tasked with finding ways to reduce contamination from coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley flowing into Lake Koocanusa, a reservoir straddling the border and into U.S. rivers.

That governance body is to be running by the end of June, with the final research report due two years after that. 

Public reports are required. 

The issue has festered for a decade, said Kathryn Teneese, chairwoman of the Ktunaxa Nation, which represents the six First Nations in Canada and the U.S. who live along those waters.

“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “This is a good start. It’s just the beginning of what’s going to be a long, aggressive process.”

Decades of open-pit mining in southeastern B.C. have exposed selenium, an element toxic to fish that is associated with coal deposits. That selenium has been flowing downstream. 

A recent study by the U.S. Geological Survey confirms contamination is coming from those mines, adding the efforts by mine owner Teck Resources to slow those releases aren’t making much difference to the amount flowing south.

In 1985, the report estimates just under two tonnes of selenium flowed down the Elk River into Lake Koocanusa. By last year, that had grown to nearly 11 tonnes.

Teck has installed $1.4-billion worth of water treatment at the mine and is structuring new activity to capture at least 95 per cent of selenium from current operations. Montana government data shows selenium water concentrations in Lake Koocanusa have been stable since at least 2012.

But the report says the selenium continues to be washed downstream, especially during high flow periods. 

American officials, including senators, the State Department and the Environmental Protection Agency, have been pressing for years for a joint U.S.-Canada investigation into the situation. U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had promised action by last summer.

The logjam may have been broken last August when B.C. finally agreed to a role for the International Joint Commission. 

Teck, in the process of selling its coal assets to Swiss multinational Glencore, is not represented on the governance board. It will be able to submit information to the panel, according to senior U.S. administration officials. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

Bob Weber and James McCarten, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows
Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's approval rating may be middling, but his Conservative government still appears to be the favourite over his primary political counterpart. A new Liaison Strategies poll...

23m ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

28m ago

Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation
Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation

A section of Bay Street in downtown Toronto has reopened following a suspicious package investigation. The Emergency Disposal Unit was called to area of Bay Street and Albert Street near Queen Street...

21m ago

Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break
Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break

Spring is just around the corner but it's going to be feeling closer to summer this week. Toronto will see double digit highs that should make for perfect weather for any families who have outdoor plans...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows
Ford's Conservatives hold 10-point lead over Crombie's Liberals, new poll shows

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's approval rating may be middling, but his Conservative government still appears to be the favourite over his primary political counterpart. A new Liaison Strategies poll...

23m ago

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

28m ago

Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation
Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation

A section of Bay Street in downtown Toronto has reopened following a suspicious package investigation. The Emergency Disposal Unit was called to area of Bay Street and Albert Street near Queen Street...

21m ago

Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break
Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break

Spring is just around the corner but it's going to be feeling closer to summer this week. Toronto will see double digit highs that should make for perfect weather for any families who have outdoor plans...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.

19h ago

0:59
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway
Serious incident closes Hamilton highway

As of Sunday afternoon an incident on a Hamilton highway that left two women seriously injured remained largely a mystery. David Zura was on scene.

20h ago

2:35
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts
York residents receive doorstops to prevent auto thefts

Some Unionville residents say they received doorstops from York Regional Police in an effort to prevent break-ins to steal car keys. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing problem in the area.

18h ago

2:22
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse
Ontarians prepare for next month's solar eclipse

For the first time in 45 years, a solar eclipse will be happening in Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth finds out the best viewing spot and what you need to know to safely view the celestial event.

2:17
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week
Brief cool down Sunday, warming up this week

Temperatures will drop back down to near zero on Sunday in the GTA, before shooting back up to double digits as of Tuesday.
More Videos