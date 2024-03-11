Victims-of-crime ombud to examine how justice system treats sexual assault survivors

OTTAWA — The federal advocate for victims of crime is investigating how Canada’s justice system treats sexual assault survivors.

Benjamin Roebuck, the federal ombudsperson for victims of crime, says the rights of victims are often ignored, and survivors say the system doesn’t make them feel safe.

Roebuck says the idea that survivors will have a painful experience navigating the justice system has become normalized.

His office says it hopes the investigation will result in systemic and urgent reforms.

The investigation will look at how survivors interact with law enforcement and the justice system from first contact to after sentencing.

The office will launch public consultations in the spring, with the goal of producing a final report by the summer of 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press