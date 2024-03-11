Woman survives being buried 20 minutes upside down in avalanche near Metro Vancouver

North Shore Rescue workers move a woman to safety along a trail near Pump Peak, in North Vancouver, B.C., in a Sunday, March 10, 2024, handout photo published to social media website Facebook. Rescuers say the woman is lucky to be alive after being caught in an avalanche on Metro Vancouver's North Shore and being completely buried upside down for up to 20 minutes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-North Shore Rescue, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2024 12:18 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2024 12:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Rescuers say a woman is lucky to be alive after being caught in an avalanche on Metro Vancouver’s North Shore and being completely buried upside down for up to 20 minutes.

North Shore Rescue says the incident happened Sunday at the south face of Pump Peak, about 24 kilometres northeast of downtown Vancouver.

The rescue group says in a Facebook post that the woman was snowshoeing with a companion in the Mount Seymour backcountry when the avalanche struck and buried both.

Rescuers say the male victim was able to dig himself out before calling 911 then locating his companion’s snowshoe poking out of the snow.

The woman was hypothermic and discoloured from a lack of oxygen, and rescuers called to the scene were able to provide emergency care and bring her down from the mountain.

North Shore Rescue says the area where the avalanche took place had been rated as high-danger terrain, with travel not recommended and human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Rescuers say the pair did not have rescue gear such as beacons, probes and shovels.

“We cannot state strongly enough how lucky they were that the first individual was able to spot the second and dig her out,” North Shore Recue says. “Had this not happened, we would be looking at a very different result.”

Rescuers also say the conditions were challenging, with heavy snow and low visibility preventing the use of helicopters and land-based rescue teams only able to reach the victims due to relatively simple terrain.

“In conditions like we had this weekend, it is best to give anything with a slope a rest and let the snowpack settle,” North Shore Rescue says.

Avalanche Canada says the mountains just north of Metro Vancouver remain under high risk of avalanche, with “a heavy load of new snow … primed for human-triggering.”

The agency warns wind and more snow are likely to intensify and “increase an already elevated avalanche hazard in the area.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York
Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected drunk driver in North York

A 55-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old driver is facing impaired charges after an early morning crash in North York. Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue West just east of Allen Road...

3h ago

Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation
Section of Bay Street reopens following suspicious package investigation

A section of Bay Street in downtown Toronto has reopened following a suspicious package investigation. The Emergency Disposal Unit was called to area of Bay Street and Albert Street near Queen Street...

updated

1m ago

Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break
Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break

Spring is just around the corner but it's going to be feeling closer to summer this week. Toronto will see double digit highs that should make for perfect weather for any families who have outdoor plans...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fuelled rumours about her health

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of Kate and her children that was intended to calm concern and...

3h ago

