4 million people face ‘acute food insecurity’ in troubled Haiti, says UN food agency official

FILE - Street vendors run during clashes between police and gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Unrelenting gang attacks in Haiti have paralyzed the country and left it with dwindling supplies of basic goods. Worsening the situation is this week's closure of Port-au-Prince's main seaport. The move left stranded scores of containers filled with critical items like food and medical supplies in a country where U.N. officials say half the population does not have enough to eat and 1.4 million are starving. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 9:26 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 9:56 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Four million people face “acute food insecurity” and one million of them are one step away from famine, the U.N. food agency’s director in the said Tuesday.

Jean-Martin Bauer told a virtual press conference that he’s “ringing the alarm bell” because the recent increase in gang violence has made a very bad situation even worse and displaced an additional 15,000 people — just over the first weekend in March in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

That brings the total number of displaced people in Haiti to over 360,000, he said, and the U.N. says half of them are children. The country has more than 11 million inhabitants.

Bauer said, there were 4 million food insecure and hungry Haitians during the COVID pandemic in 2020 and that number hasn’t gone down, but the number on the brink of famine has escalated to one million.

Port-au-Prince has been turned into “a bubble” where gangs control the roads, the port and airport are closed, and no one can get in or get out, Bauer said.

The World Food Program director said the agency and its partners started a hot meal service for newly displaced people in the capital, starting with 2,000 meals a day and now up to nearly 14,000 meals a day.

But he said the WFP warehouse will run out of supplies in a few weeks unless the port is reopened to replenish the agency’s stocks.

Haiti depends on food imports for 50% of its food supply, and Bauer said WFP can confirm that the cost of a food basket is rising in Port-au-Prince as well as elsewhere in Haiti.

There were disturbances in January and food prices jumped 25% in the south where roadblocks came up and trucks weren’t able to get to Port-au-Prince with basic necessities, he said, and there was a scarcity of propane which is the basic fuel, including for cooking.

In recent days, because of the gang violence, food prices have jumped at least 10%, Bauer said.

The economy in rural areas outside the capital depends on links to Port-au-Prince, he said, and food prices have also risen elsewhere in the country because of disrupted trade.

A WFP survey found that as prices go up household incomes are going down because people can’t go to work, are “sheltering in place,” and aren’t earning money, Bauer said.

Asked about the impact of Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s resignation, which will take effect once a transitional presidential council is created, Bauer said he isn’t good at reading political dynamics “but we certainly hope that there will be an improvement in security.”

Insecurity is hampering people from doing very simple things right now like taking their children to school, or going to the supermarket or work which are “extremely risky,” he said.

Speaking from Cap Haitien in northern Haiti, Bauer stressed, however, that the focus can’t just be on security,

“We also need a robust humanitarian response,” he said.

But the U.N.’s $674 million humanitarian appeal for Haiti this year is just 2.6% funded.

On a positive note, Bauer said thanks to supplies WFP can purchase from local farmers, it was able to feed about 160,000 school children on Monday in north and south Haiti and other calm areas, part of an ongoing program.

He said despite difficulties of access because of the violence, WFP has been able to deliver money to some of Haiti’s poorest on their mobile phones.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that many health facilities have been forced to shut down because of the gang violence.

Blood shortages persist at the National Blood Transfusion Center and efforts are underway to bring in blood from the neighboring Dominican Republic, he said.

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police
Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police

A man who opened fire on three people, killing two, was related to his victims, Toronto police said in an update on Tuesday night. Detective Sergeant Tiffany Castell wouldn't specify their relation,...

updated

2h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

5h ago

All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials
All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials

The TTC implemented several reduced-speed zones in January after an annual survey of the subway system's tracks identified multiple issues.

4h ago

Male hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North York apartment fire
Male hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North York apartment fire

Toronto police say a male has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire at an apartment complex in North York on Tuesday night. The two-alarm blaze was reported just after 7...

1h ago

Top Stories

Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police
Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police

A man who opened fire on three people, killing two, was related to his victims, Toronto police said in an update on Tuesday night. Detective Sergeant Tiffany Castell wouldn't specify their relation,...

updated

2h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

5h ago

All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials
All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials

The TTC implemented several reduced-speed zones in January after an annual survey of the subway system's tracks identified multiple issues.

4h ago

Male hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North York apartment fire
Male hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North York apartment fire

Toronto police say a male has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire at an apartment complex in North York on Tuesday night. The two-alarm blaze was reported just after 7...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

7h ago

1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.

7h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.

9h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.
2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.
More Videos