An alert Polish taxi driver averts a scam in which an elderly woman could have lost about $36,000

By The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 9:19 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 9:26 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An alert tax driver prevented a scam in which an elderly woman would have lost the equivalent of about $36,000 for a phony bailout of relatives from jail, police in southeastern Poland said.

According to a police statement, a caller in the city of Rzeszow instructed the driver last week to collect a package from an elderly woman and deliver it to an address that would be sent to him. He was to be paid 2,000 zlotys ($510) for the delivery.

The driver collected the package from a 76-year-old woman and was on his way but became suspicious when the client kept calling and asking if everything had gone well and if he had picked up the package.

He contacted the local police, and the officer on duty “immediately knew it was a fraud” and told the driver to “turn around and come straight to the police station in Rzeszów.”

The police said the parcel was a carefully taped up shoe box that contained 140,000 Polish zlotys ($36,000). The package was returned to the woman.

According to the police, a caller had told the woman that her son-in-law had fatally hit a pedestrian with his car and the money was urgently needed to bail him out of jail.

The woman later told the police that she had heard about such scams but the caller was so persuasive, she believed him.

The police did not identify the woman or the taxi driver.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Section of NB Hwy. 400 closed at Hwy. 88 due to crash involving tractor-trailer
Section of NB Hwy. 400 closed at Hwy. 88 due to crash involving tractor-trailer

A section of Highway 400 remains off-limits to drivers following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a dump truck. The crash happened in the northbound lanes at Highway 88 just before...

Traffic Alert

11m ago

2 dead, 2 injured in 'suspicious' Mississauga house fire
2 dead, 2 injured in 'suspicious' Mississauga house fire

Two people are dead and police are investigating following a suspicious early morning house fire in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just east of Winston...

updated

0m ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

13h ago

Trudeau speaks with Haiti's outgoing PM about crisis, need for political agreement
Trudeau speaks with Haiti's outgoing PM about crisis, need for political agreement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country. A readout issued by the PMO...

5h ago

Top Stories

Section of NB Hwy. 400 closed at Hwy. 88 due to crash involving tractor-trailer
Section of NB Hwy. 400 closed at Hwy. 88 due to crash involving tractor-trailer

A section of Highway 400 remains off-limits to drivers following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a dump truck. The crash happened in the northbound lanes at Highway 88 just before...

Traffic Alert

11m ago

2 dead, 2 injured in 'suspicious' Mississauga house fire
2 dead, 2 injured in 'suspicious' Mississauga house fire

Two people are dead and police are investigating following a suspicious early morning house fire in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just east of Winston...

updated

0m ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

13h ago

Trudeau speaks with Haiti's outgoing PM about crisis, need for political agreement
Trudeau speaks with Haiti's outgoing PM about crisis, need for political agreement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country. A readout issued by the PMO...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week

Rain will accompany warmer weather later in the week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

13h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.

17h ago

2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.

18h ago

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

20h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
More Videos