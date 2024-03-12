Another strike by German train drivers coincides with a walkout by Lufthansa cabin crew

Passengers queue at the check-in counters at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Germany's Ver.di and GDL unions have called for strikes of Lufthansa’s ground staff and Deutsche Bahn’s train drivers which are expected to lead to massive transportation disruptions across the country. (Thomas Banneyer/dpa/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 5:24 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 5:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Many of Germany’s train drivers staged a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in the latest installment of a long-running and bitter dispute over working hours with the country’s main railway operator, while a walkout by cabin crew at Lufthansa added to disruptions for travelers.

The GDL union called on drivers of state-owned Deutsche Bahn’s passenger trains to walk out starting at 2 a.m. It called the strike only on Sunday evening, making good on an announcement last week that it would no longer give 48 hours’ notice.

The main sticking point in the dispute is GDL’s demand for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 hours per week without a pay cut. Some smaller private operators that operate regional services have agreed to the demand.

In several weeks of talks between the union and Deutsche Bahn, moderators suggested a reduction from 38 to 36 hours by 2028, but details of their proposal didn’t satisfy GDL. The union demanded a new offer by Sunday evening, which wasn’t forthcoming.

The latest GDL walkout — the sixth in a dispute that started last year — coincided with a separate 19-hour strike by Lufthansa cabin crew on flights departing from Frankfurt, the German airline’s main hub.

The UFO union called on cabin crew to strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday as it seeks a 15% pay increase and one-time payments of 3,000 euros per employee to offset inflation.

A similar walkout by cabin crew on flights departing from Munich is to follow on Wednesday. Lufthansa estimated ahead of the walkouts that a total of 1,000 flights would be canceled over the two days.

Those strikes follow a walkout last week by ground staff for Lufthansa in a dispute involving a different union.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead, 2 injured in Mississauga house fire
2 dead, 2 injured in Mississauga house fire

Two people are dead and two others are in hospital following an early morning fire at a home in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home in Bromsgrove Road just east of Winston...

breaking

17m ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

8h ago

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

12h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

15h ago

Top Stories

2 dead, 2 injured in Mississauga house fire
2 dead, 2 injured in Mississauga house fire

Two people are dead and two others are in hospital following an early morning fire at a home in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home in Bromsgrove Road just east of Winston...

breaking

17m ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

8h ago

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

12h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week

Rain will accompany warmer weather later in the week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

9h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.

12h ago

2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.

14h ago

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

16h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
More Videos