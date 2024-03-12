Apple Store/Apple Podcasts

Top New Shows (US):

1. Letters from an American, Heather Cox Richardson

2. Archetypes, Lemonada

3. WikiHole with D’Arcy Carden, Wondery

4. So True with Caleb Hearon, Caleb Hearon

5. Better Offline, Cool Zone Media

6. Point Game with John Wall and C.J. Toledano, iHeartPodcasts

7. Time Capsule: The Silver Chain, Diversity Hire Ltd ‘ CYSA

8. Casefile Presents: The Easey Street Murders, iHeartPodcasts & Casefile Presents

9. The Growler, Paul Dehner Jr.

10. Now We’re Talking Baby, JamPot

Top Stories

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

Police have closed the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at Highway 88 for the collision cleanup.

Traffic Alert

16m ago

2 dead, 2 injured in 'suspicious' Mississauga house fire
2 dead, 2 injured in 'suspicious' Mississauga house fire

Two people are dead and police are investigating following a suspicious early morning house fire in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just east of Winston...

updated

35m ago

Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it
Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it

A metal box at a busy Toronto intersection has reportedly been causing pedestrians to bump their heads, but the city says it's staying put for now. City staff have apparently heard enough complaints...

20m ago

Man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop, nearly striking officer in Toronto: police
Man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop, nearly striking officer in Toronto: police

Toronto police are hoping to identify a male driver who allegedly and aggressively sped away during a traffic stop and nearly struck an officer in the city's downtown core. Authorities made the traffic...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week

Rain will accompany warmer weather later in the week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

16h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.

20h ago

2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.

21h ago

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

23h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
