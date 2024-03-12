Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it

Signal box at Bloor and Spadina
A fence has been place around an electrical box at Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue. The City of Toronto put up the barrier after receiving complaints from pedestrians who say it is a hazard. Momin Qureshi/CityNews

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 12, 2024 12:55 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 1:02 pm.

A metal box at a busy Toronto intersection has reportedly been causing pedestrians to bump their heads, but the city says it’s staying put for now.

City staff have apparently heard enough complaints from residents, prompting crews to place a steel fence around the head-bumping hazard at Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue.

A large metal cabinet is mounted to a pole outside a bank on the northeast corner of the intersection. The box in question, a smaller box that is about head height high for the average person, is mounted onto the side of the larger structure.

Concerned residents told the Toronto Star the side box is installed at the perfect height for distracted pedestrians to hit their heads, with one calling it “concussion central.”

The city says the temporary box contains traffic control signals for an ongoing construction project on Bloor between Spadina and Avenue Road.

“All signalized intersections have traffic controllers in a box as a city requirement and standard,” the City says. “When permanent, the box sits on the ground near the intersection.”

The city says the box needs to be in its current location so traffic signal operators have easy access, and so police are able to quickly access it in case of emergencies.

City staff confirm the signal box will remain in place until its expected completion in August 2024. At that time, permanent signals will be installed at the intersection.

A statement reads, “The city is making every effort to ensure the safety of pedestrians while the box is in its temporary position.”

“The city has implemented a number of measures to enhance pedestrians’ awareness of the box including barrels and, more recently, a fence.”

Construction in the area has now paused and will resume in April following a winter shutdown.

