Browning West files lawsuit to ensure Gildan annual meeting happens ‘without delay’

The Gildan logo is seen outside their offices in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. A U.S. investor looking to replace a majority of the board of directors at Gildan Activewear Inc. says it has filed a lawsuit against the clothing manufacturer and its board, seeking to ensure it holds its annual meeting "without delay and with the oversight of an independent chair" on May 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 12, 2024 7:27 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 8:42 am.

MONTREAL — A U.S. investor looking to replace a majority of the board of directors at Gildan Activewear Inc. says it has filed a lawsuit against the clothing manufacturer and its board to ensure it holds its annual meeting “without delay and with the oversight of an independent chair” on May 28.

In a press release, Browning West says its application in Quebec Superior Court alleges Gildan and its board have pursued “a strategy of entrenchment, obfuscation and disparagement of dissenting shareholders” while prioritizing their own personal interests.

The investor says it believes the board’s “tactics indicate that the current directors will do anything to preserve their current positions.”

Gildan has been embroiled in a fight over who should lead the company since it announced late last year that co-founder and then-CEO Glenn Chamandy would be replaced by Vince Tyra, saying the former had no credible long-term strategy and had lost the board’s trust.

Browning West, with the support of Gildan’s largest shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser, has been trying to replace eight members of the Gildan board in a move to reinstate Chamandy. It has said it would offer a slate of candidates for election at the company’s annual meeting after initially seeking a special meeting of shareholders.

Chamandy has said he presented a comprehensive long-range plan in October that showed meaningful growth prospects for Gildan over the next five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press

'Suspicious' house fire in Mississauga leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
'Suspicious' house fire in Mississauga leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

At least one person is dead and police are investigating following a suspicious early morning house fire in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just east...

breaking

54m ago

Northbound Hwy. 400 closed at Hwy. 88 due to crash involving tractor-trailer
Northbound Hwy. 400 closed at Hwy. 88 due to crash involving tractor-trailer

A stretch of Highway 400 has been shut down following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened in the northbound lanes at Highway 88 just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Provincial...

Traffic Alert

7m ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

11h ago

Trudeau speaks with Haiti's outgoing PM about crisis, need for political agreement
Trudeau speaks with Haiti's outgoing PM about crisis, need for political agreement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country. A readout issued by the PMO...

3h ago

