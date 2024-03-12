An explosion in a building outside Beijing kills 1 person and injures 22

By Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 10:56 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 11:26 pm.

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers were responding to a suspected gas leak explosion Wednesday in a building in a city outside of Beijing that has killed one person and injured 22, authorities said.

The explosion came early in the morning from a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, authorities said in a short statement. The city is just an hour drive west of Beijing.

Videos online showed smoke billowing out of a mid-level commercial building at an intersection. Fires were still burning, according to CCTV, and 154 firefighters had been sent there to control the damage.

Police cordoned off streets 1 kilometer (over half a mile) out from the explosion, Associated Press reporters saw, and were directing people away.

