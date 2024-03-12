Films about Indigenous influences, declawing cats among Hot Docs world premieres

A documentary about the impact of Indigenous people on western culture is among the films headed to this year's Hot Docs festival in Toronto. Women are shown in the film "Red Fever" in an undated still image handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hot Docs, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 12, 2024 3:38 pm.

A documentary about the ways Indigenous people have shaped modern western culture and a closer look at the controversial practice of declawing cats are among the films headed to this year’s Hot Docs festival.

The newly announced Special Presentations lineup includes the world premiere of “Red Fever,” in which Montreal-based Cree filmmaker Neil Diamond travels across North America and Europe to explore how Indigenous cultures been revered, romanticized and appropriated.

Also having its world premiere is “American Cats: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly,” in which “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” correspondent Amy Hoggart explores cat declawing, the effect it has on pets and why some regions haven’t banned it yet.

Other films making their international debuts include “Lost in the Shuffle,” which profiles world champion magician Shawn Farquhar as he creates a new trick; and “Le Mans 55: The Unauthorized Investigation,” which delves into the catastrophic 1955 Le Mans car race in France, where more than 80 audience members were killed.

Director Sam Habib will debut “The Ride Ahead,” an expansion of his Emmy-winning short film “My Disability Roadmap,” exploring a 21-year-old’s desire to start a career and find love while dealing with a disability.

The festival — which runs from April 25 to May 5 in cinemas across Toronto — will also see the North American premiere of “Michel Gondry, Do It Yourself,” offering a look at the French filmmaker’s career and creative process.

Canada’s largest documentary film festival said last week it was facing financial struggles that put its future in question.

In an email asking audiences for financial support, the non-profit organization’s president Marie Nelson said the festival was running out of cash after facing setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nelson said the organization has also asked for help from all levels of government, as well as various foundations and corporate partners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody
2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody

Two men are dead, and a woman is injured following a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area in Regent Park around 1:30 p.m....

updated

25m ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

1h ago

Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says
Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says

The Ontario Fire Marshal says an early morning house fire in Mississauga that left two people and a dog dead is not considered suspicious. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just...

updated

2h ago

Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it
Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it

A metal box at a busy Toronto intersection has reportedly been causing pedestrians to bump their heads, but the city says it's staying put for now. City staff have apparently heard enough complaints...

3h ago

