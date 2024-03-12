Former Alabama Republican US Rep. Robert Terry Everett dies at 87

FILE - U.S. Rep. Terry Everett is seen, Jan. 15, 2007, at the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Everett, who represented the state's 2nd District from 1993 to 2009, died Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the governor's office confirmed. He was 87. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 6:23 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 7:12 pm.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Republican U.S. Rep. Robert Terry Everett, who represented the state’s 2nd District from 1993 to 2009, died Tuesday, the governor’s office confirmed. He was 87.

Everett died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Rehobeth, a suburb of Dothan, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said.

“Terry tirelessly served the people of southeast Alabama and his native Wiregrass with distinction for eight terms in Congress,” Ivey said in a written statement. “During his time on Capitol Hill, he was one of the strongest voices for Alabama’s military bases, active duty personnel, and veterans. He was also a stalwart advocate for Alabama farmers and small businesses. Alabama greatly benefitted from his leadership and his devotion to public service.”

Ivey directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol Complex and in the district until his interment.

Former Rep. Martha Roby expressed condolences to Everett’s family, thanking him for his service.

“I was honored to get to know him and to benefit from his counsel when I first began my journey to Congress,” Roby told WSFA-TV. “He knew the people of his district well, and he set the bar for representing his constituents by his long service on both the Armed Services and Agriculture committees in the House of Representatives, which gave Southeast Alabama a seat at the table on issues that mattered most. He was a fine man and he will be greatly missed.”

Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. called Everett “one of the greatest Alabamians that I have been blessed to know.”

Hawkins noted that the school named a building on the Dothan campus in his honor and that it also is home to the R. Terry Everett Congressional Library, which has many of his papers from his 16 years in Congress.

“Congressman Everett was a wonderful public servant who made a tremendous impact on the Wiregrass, the State of Alabama, and our nation,” Hawkins said. “He didn’t need the office — the office needed him. He was concerned about America and dedicated himself to protecting the ideals which made this country great.”

Prior to serving in Congress, Everett worked as a journalist and was a newspaper owner and publisher. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody
2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody

Two men are dead, and a woman is injured following a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area in Regent Park around 1:30 p.m....

updated

3h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

2h ago

All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials
All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials

The TTC implemented several reduced-speed zones in January after an annual survey of the subway system's tracks identified multiple issues.

1h ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

4h ago

Top Stories

2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody
2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody

Two men are dead, and a woman is injured following a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area in Regent Park around 1:30 p.m....

updated

3h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

2h ago

All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials
All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials

The TTC implemented several reduced-speed zones in January after an annual survey of the subway system's tracks identified multiple issues.

1h ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

4h ago

1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.

4h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.

6h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.
2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.
More Videos