Haiti’s future is being planned on two tracks: traditional political power and gang power

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center left, meets with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, center right, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith, right, and U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica N. Nick Perry, left, at the Pegasus Hotel prior to an emergency meeting on Haiti at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Kingston, Jamaica, Monday, March 11, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) AFP or licensors

By The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 5:24 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 5:26 pm.

Haiti’s future is being planned on two tracks — one involving traditional political power, the other focused on the power of gangs.

After an intense session of international diplomacy in Jamaica, a group of Caribbean nations and the United States announced Tuesday that Haiti’s best hope for calming violence rests with a council of influential figures who would elected an interim leader and could steer the country toward fresh presidential elections.

As they spoke to the media, a heavily armed gang leader held an impromptu news conference in Port-au-Prince and rejected any solution led and supported by the international community.

“Haitian people will choose who will govern them,” Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier said Monday.

Haitian politics have lived in these two worlds for decades, experts told The Associated Press this week. Politicians and business interests have maintained on-the-books legal interests while employing gangs to enforce their will on the chaotic streets.

Who decides Haiti’s future?

Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced Tuesday that he would resign once the transitional presidential council was created. Guyana President Irfaan Ali said the transitional council would have seven voting members and two nonvoting ones.

The seven voting members include three traditional political parties, a civil-society group known as the Montana Accord and members of the country’s powerful private sector.

The transitional council includes a role for civil society alongside the Montana one, but some observers say that is far from enough.

”The fact that Haiti’s civil society and religious sector will only have ‘observer status’ on a transitional council dominated by members of the country’s disgraced political class and its allies should tell you a lot,” said Michael Deibert, author of “Notes From the Last Testament: The Struggle for Haiti” and “Haiti Will Not Perish: A Recent History.”

Who are the members of the council deciding the future of Haitian politics?

One of the parties is the Pitit Desalin party, which is run by former senator and presidential candidate Moïse Jean-Charles. He is now an ally of Guy Philippe, a former rebel leader who led a successful 2004 coup and was recently released from a United States prison after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Philippe was a charismatic leader who was instrumental in the 2004 rebellion against former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide and had powerful ties to police, politicians and the business elite.

Former Prime Minister Charles Joseph has a party called EDE/RDE, which also has a vote.

Also on the council is the Fanmi Lavalas party backed by Aristide and another coalition led by Henry.

Robert Fatton, a Haitian politics expert at the University of Virginia, said that membership in the group announced Monday appeared to overlap with at least one other group that was founded in recent weeks to calm Haitian civil unrest in the same general way.

What are the biggest obstacles to success?

Solutions to past crises have overly emphasized foreign nations’ ability to resolve problems in Haiti, said Francois Pierre-Louis, a professor of political science at Queens College at the City University of New York.

“The U.S. government and the international community have not allowed Haitians to decide on their own what needs to be done, and that is done two ways,” Pierre-Louis said.

Specifically, outside actors have undermined civil society and failed to punish bad elements, he said, making the work of constructing a functional society infinitely more difficult.

But Haiti’s domestic instability may have gone so far that only an armed force from overseas can impose order, said Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society.

People must be ready to welcome that force. “It’s a no-win situation,” he said.

The Associated Press

2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody
2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody

Two men are dead, and a woman is injured following a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area in Regent Park around 1:30 p.m.

updated

1h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

39m ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

2h ago

Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says
Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says

The Ontario Fire Marshal says an early morning house fire in Mississauga that left two people and a dog dead is not considered suspicious. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just...

updated

3h ago

