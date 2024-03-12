Major donor to Britain’s Conservatives blasted for remarks about Black lawmaker

FILE - Then-Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott addresses anti-Brexit supporters in London, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. A major Conservative donor in Britain came under fire Tuesday, March 12, 2024, after he reportedly said a Black member of Parliament made him “want to hate all Black women” and she “should be shot.” The remarks by Frank Hester, chief executive of healthcare software firm The Phoenix Partnership, about Diane Abbott, the first Black woman elected to Parliament, were blasted by opposition parties who said the Tories should return the 10 million pounds ($12.8 million) he donated last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 10:31 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 10:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — A major donor to Britain’s ruling Conservative Party came under fire Tuesday after he reportedly said a Black member of Parliament made him “want to hate all Black women” and she “should be shot.”

The remarks by Frank Hester, chief executive of healthcare software firm The Phoenix Partnership, about Diane Abbott, the first Black woman elected to Parliament, were blasted by opposition parties who said the Tories should return the 10 million pounds ($12.8 million) he donated last year.

“The comments about Diane Abbott are just abhorrent,” Labour leader Keir Starmer told ITV. “This apology this morning that is pretending that what was said wasn’t racist or anything to do with the fact she’s a woman, I don’t buy that I’m afraid, and I think that it’s time the Tory Party called it out and returned the money.”

The Guardian reported that Hester told a company meeting in 2019: “It’s like trying not to be racist but you see Diane Abbott on the TV, and you’re just like … you just want to hate all Black women because she’s there. And I don’t hate all Black women at all, but I think she should be shot.”

Hester said he phoned Abbott to apologize Monday for the “hurt he has caused her,” according to a statement from his company.

“Frank Hester accepts that he was rude about Diane Abbott in a private meeting several years ago but his criticism had nothing to do with her gender nor color of skin,” the statement said. “He wishes to make it clear that he regards racism as a poison which has no place in public life.”

Hester’s company has has been paid more than 400 million pounds ($510 million) by the National Health Service and other government bodies since 2016.

Abbott, 70, was elected to the House of Commons in 1987 representing an area in north London. She sits as an independent after being kicked out of the Labour Party caucus for comments that suggested Jewish and Irish people do not experience racism “all their lives.”

Abbott issued a statement Tuesday saying the comments were alarming for a public figure who is a visible presence in the community because she doesn’t have a car and regularly walks or takes the bus.

“It is frightening,” Abbott said. “I am a single woman and that makes me vulnerable anyway. But to hear someone talking like this is worrying.”

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, speaking on condition of anonymity according to government policy, said Hester’s comments were “clearly unacceptable” but refused to say they were racist.

The Associated Press

