Man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop, nearly striking officer in Toronto: police

Police said the officer approached the vehicle to investigate as part of a Highway Traffic Act offence. It is alleged the driver then fled dangerously, nearly hitting the officer and turning in front of other cars to get away. (Photo: Toronto Police Service).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 12, 2024 10:44 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 11:02 am.

Toronto police are hoping to identify a male driver who allegedly and aggressively sped away during a traffic stop and nearly struck an officer in the city’s downtown core.

Authorities made the traffic stop on King Street West at University Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2023.

Police said the officer approached the vehicle to investigate as part of a Highway Traffic Act offence.

It’s alleged the driver then fled dangerously, nearly hitting the officer and turning in front of other cars to get away.

The investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle was a rental car, and police are no longer searching for it.

Police are hoping to identify the driver and have released photos of the suspect.

