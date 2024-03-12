Mexican journalist abducted by armed men in violent western state

By The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 2:03 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 2:13 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A prominent journalist in western Mexico was abducted by armed men and has not been seen since, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The fate of radio and television anchor Jaime Barrera gained national attention in part because his daughter, Itzul Barrera, sits on the leadership council of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ‘s Morena party.

Barrera vanished Monday after leaving a radio station where he worked in the city of Guadalajara. He never arrived at a television station where he was scheduled to host a show.

On Tuesday, the chief prosecutor of Jalisco state said Barrera had been kidnapped “in a violent manner” by three or four assailants, at least one of whom carried a rifle, but did not say whether any ransom demand had been made.

Investigators “have not found any indication that he had previously received threats,” said state prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez.

The kidnapping occurred in broad daylight in a busy section of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco, just yards away from the radio station. Barrera was snatched by the assailants before he could reach his car. Jalisco is home to the drug cartel of the same name.

Mexico is one of the deadliest places in the world for reporters outside of war zones. The Committee to Protect Journalists has documented the killings of at least 55 journalists in Mexico since 2018, when López Obrador took office.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured, 2 critically in daylight shooting in downtown Toronto
3 injured, 2 critically in daylight shooting in downtown Toronto

Three people are injured, including two in critical condition, after a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to Dundas Street East and Parliament Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police...

5m ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

updated

31m ago

Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says
Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says

The Ontario Fire Marshal says an early morning house fire in Mississauga that left two people and a dog dead is not considered suspicious. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just...

updated

33m ago

Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it
Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it

A metal box at a busy Toronto intersection has reportedly been causing pedestrians to bump their heads, but the city says it's staying put for now. City staff have apparently heard enough complaints...

1h ago

Top Stories

3 injured, 2 critically in daylight shooting in downtown Toronto
3 injured, 2 critically in daylight shooting in downtown Toronto

Three people are injured, including two in critical condition, after a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to Dundas Street East and Parliament Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police...

5m ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

updated

31m ago

Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says
Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says

The Ontario Fire Marshal says an early morning house fire in Mississauga that left two people and a dog dead is not considered suspicious. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just...

updated

33m ago

Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it
Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it

A metal box at a busy Toronto intersection has reportedly been causing pedestrians to bump their heads, but the city says it's staying put for now. City staff have apparently heard enough complaints...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week

Rain will accompany warmer weather later in the week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.

22h ago

2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.

23h ago

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
More Videos