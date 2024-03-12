Missing Washington state woman found dead in Mexico; man described as suspect arrested

By The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 7:05 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 7:12 pm.

SEATTLE (AP) — A 54-year-old suburban Seattle woman who had been missing for two weeks was found dead in Mexico, and a man described as a suspect was arrested by Mexican police on unrelated charges, police said.

Police in Renton, Washington, said Monday that friends told officers they last heard from Reyna Hernandez on Feb. 26. Friends told police she said she was running errands before returning to her home. Two days later Hernandez was reported missing after she didn’t open her hair salon or answer her phone.

Police said on Friday they saw a news article about an unidentified body found in a cemetery along the Tijuana Highway in Mexicali, a port of entry between the U.S. and Mexico near the border with California.

Renton investigators contacted Mexicali authorities and provided enough information to identify the body over the weekend as that of Hernandez, police said. Police didn’t say what led them to believe the body belonged to Hernandez.

Mexican law enforcement officials arrested a 61-year-old Renton man on unrelated charges and recovered Hernandez’s vehicle, according to Renton police. The name of the man arrested wasn’t released and Renton police didn’t say what relationship he may have had with Hernandez, but described her death as a domestic violence crime.

Police said there is evidence that Hernandez was taken against her will.

“This is the worst possible outcome, and our hearts go out to Reyna’s family and friends,” Renton police Cmdr. Chandler Swain said in a news release.

He said investigators are working with Mexicali police and U.S. federal partners to determine when and where Hernandez was killed. He added that U.S. authorities would seek the arrested man’s extradition if they determine Hernandez’ death occurred on American soil.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody
2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody

Two men are dead, and a woman is injured following a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area in Regent Park around 1:30 p.m....

updated

3h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

2h ago

All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials
All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials

The TTC implemented several reduced-speed zones in January after an annual survey of the subway system's tracks identified multiple issues.

1h ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

4h ago

Top Stories

2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody
2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody

Two men are dead, and a woman is injured following a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area in Regent Park around 1:30 p.m....

updated

3h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

2h ago

All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials
All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials

The TTC implemented several reduced-speed zones in January after an annual survey of the subway system's tracks identified multiple issues.

1h ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

4h ago

1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.

4h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.

6h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.
2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.
More Videos