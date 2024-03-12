Male hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North York apartment fire
Posted March 12, 2024 8:04 pm.
Last Updated March 12, 2024 8:26 pm.
Toronto police say a male has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire at an apartment complex in North York on Tuesday night.
The two-alarm blaze was reported just after 7 p.m. on the 10th floor of a residential high-rise at 5949 Yonge Street near Cummer Avenue.
Firefighters have extinguished the flames.
No further details were immediately available.
