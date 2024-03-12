Power restored to Tesla factory outside Berlin a week after a suspected arson attack

FILE - A general view of the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, on March 5, 2024. Power has been restored to electric car manufacturer Tesla's factory near Berlin about a week after an outage believed to have been caused by arson, a network operator says. Grid operator E.DIS said in a statement that Tesla was reconnected to the network at 8:45 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2024, after days of repairs. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 4:37 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 4:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Power has been restored to electric car manufacturer Tesla’s factory near Berlin after a nearly one-week outage believed to have been caused by arson, a network operator said.

Grid operator E.DIS said in a statement that Tesla was reconnected to the network at 8:45 p.m. Monday after days of repairs. It previously appeared that the factory, Tesla’s first in Europe, might remain without power until the end of the week.

Production at Tesla’s plant in Gruenheide, just outside the German capital, came to a standstill last Tuesday. Tens of thousands of residents, nearby hospitals, nursing homes and a big logistics center for a German grocery chain were also affected initially.

Authorities in the state of Brandenburg, where the plant is located, have said they suspect that someone deliberately set fire to a high-voltage transmission line on an electricity pylon.

A far-left organization calling itself the Volcano Group said it was behind the fire, accusing Tesla of “extreme exploitation conditions” and calling for the “complete destruction of the gigafactory.” The German federal prosecutor’s office took over the investigation, citing an initial suspicion that a terrorist organization may have been involved in the attack.

Tesla opened the factory in March 2022, launching a challenge to German automakers on their home turf.

The power outage came as environmental activists have been protesting in a forest near the plant against plans to expand the facility.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead, 2 injured in Mississauga house fire
2 dead, 2 injured in Mississauga house fire

Two people are dead and two others are in hospital following an early morning fire at a home in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home in Bromsgrove Road just east of Winston...

breaking

20m ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

8h ago

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

12h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

15h ago

Top Stories

2 dead, 2 injured in Mississauga house fire
2 dead, 2 injured in Mississauga house fire

Two people are dead and two others are in hospital following an early morning fire at a home in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home in Bromsgrove Road just east of Winston...

breaking

20m ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

8h ago

'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges
'Prolific offender' from Mississauga caught driving impaired after release, faces 19 new charges

A man from Mississauga whom investigators referred to as a "prolific driving offender" is facing up to 19 charges, including impaired operation, identity theft and breaching the conditions of his release. Peel...

12h ago

GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace
GTA family calls for investigation after passport office denied Palestine as birthplace

Staff members from Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s office have privately apologized to a 90-year-old woman after staff mistakenly told her she was not allowed to have Palestine listed as her country...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week

Rain will accompany warmer weather later in the week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

9h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.

12h ago

2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.

14h ago

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

16h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
More Videos