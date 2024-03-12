Reputed gang leader acquitted of murder charge after 3rd trial in Connecticut

By Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 10:46 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 11:42 am.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who denies having led a violent Hartford gang has been acquitted of a murder charge and freed following a third trial that resulted from the state Supreme Court overturning his conviction.

Donald Raynor, now 38, broke down in tears when the state court jury announced its not guilty verdict Monday, said his lawyer, Trent LaLima. He was then freed after having spent the past decade detained on bail.

“I feel great, but I want to shine a light on how these people overreach and it’s not a fair process,” Raynor said in a phone interview Tuesday. “And how the jury doesn’t seem to understand the full duties that they have to protect the citizens from arbitrary power of prosecution and judges.”

LaLima added, “Donald Raynor has been waiting 10 years in prison for a jury to say not guilty and finally that day has come.”

Raynor was arrested in a cold case and charged with murder in 2013 in the drive-by fatal shooting of 22-year-old Delano Gray in 2007. Police alleged Raynor led the violent Money Green/Bedroc gang that had a “hit squad” and trafficked drugs in the city’s North End, while Gray was a rival gang member.

Raynor’s first trial ended in a hung jury. He was convicted of murder in a second trial in 2015 and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

The state Supreme Court in December 2020 overturned the conviction and ordered a third trial. Justices said in a 6-0 ruling that the trial judge improperly denied Raynor’s request for a hearing to challenge the ballistics evidence in the case and improperly allowed evidence of alleged crimes by Raynor for which he was never charged.

Raynor maintained his innocence since being arrested. LaLima claimed the state’s key witness was facing other murder and shooting charges and implicated Raynor in Gray’s shooting to get a better plea deal.

The state Division of Criminal Justice, which includes prosecutors, said in a statement that it “respects the jury’s decision and thanks them for their service.”

Now that he is free, Raynor said he wants to study Islam and start a dump truck company. In the meantime, he said he is getting reacclimated to society.

Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Section of NB Hwy. 400 closed at Hwy. 88 due to crash involving tractor-trailer
Section of NB Hwy. 400 closed at Hwy. 88 due to crash involving tractor-trailer

A section of Highway 400 remains off-limits to drivers following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a dump truck. The crash happened in the northbound lanes at Highway 88 just before...

Traffic Alert

2m ago

2 dead, 2 injured in 'suspicious' Mississauga house fire
2 dead, 2 injured in 'suspicious' Mississauga house fire

Two people are dead and police are investigating following a suspicious early morning house fire in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just east of Winston...

updated

54m ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

14h ago

Man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop, nearly striking officer in Toronto: police
Man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop, nearly striking officer in Toronto: police

Toronto police are hoping to identify a male driver who allegedly and aggressively sped away during a traffic stop and nearly struck an officer in the city's downtown core. Authorities made the traffic...

52m ago

Top Stories

Section of NB Hwy. 400 closed at Hwy. 88 due to crash involving tractor-trailer
Section of NB Hwy. 400 closed at Hwy. 88 due to crash involving tractor-trailer

A section of Highway 400 remains off-limits to drivers following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a dump truck. The crash happened in the northbound lanes at Highway 88 just before...

Traffic Alert

2m ago

2 dead, 2 injured in 'suspicious' Mississauga house fire
2 dead, 2 injured in 'suspicious' Mississauga house fire

Two people are dead and police are investigating following a suspicious early morning house fire in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just east of Winston...

updated

54m ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

14h ago

Man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop, nearly striking officer in Toronto: police
Man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop, nearly striking officer in Toronto: police

Toronto police are hoping to identify a male driver who allegedly and aggressively sped away during a traffic stop and nearly struck an officer in the city's downtown core. Authorities made the traffic...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week

Rain will accompany warmer weather later in the week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.

18h ago

2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.

20h ago

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

22h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
More Videos