Staff at a Virginia wildlife center pretend to be red foxes as they care for an orphaned kit

In this image taken from a video provided by the Richmond Wildlife Center, executive director and founder Melissa Stanley wears a fox mask as she feeds an orphaned red fox kit, March 10, 2024, in Richmond, Ca.. Stanley said the mask creates a visual barrier to prevent animals from imprinting on humans. (Richmond Wildlife Center via AP)

By Denise Lavoie And Lea Skene, The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 7:49 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 7:56 pm.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Employees of the Richmond Wildlife Center in Virginia are doing their best to act like mother foxes as they feed and care for an orphaned kit that found her way into their care.

In a video posted to the center’s Facebook page Tuesday, Executive Director Melissa Stanley is shown wearing a red fox mask and rubber gloves while feeding the tiny kit from a syringe. The kit sits on top of a large stuffed animal fox that is supposed to look like her mother, Stanley said.

The same Facebook post explained why staff are wearing the mask to feed her, minimizing human sounds, creating visual barriers and taking other precautions. “It’s important to make sure that the orphans that are raised in captivity do not become imprinted upon or habituated to humans,” the post said.

All those measures make it more likely the kit could be reintroduced into the wild someday.

Stanley said in an interview Tuesday that the kit was admitted to the center on Feb. 29 after a man walking his dog found her in an alley in Richmond. Thinking she was a kitten, he turned her over to the Richmond Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She was less than 24 hours old and her umbilical stump was still attached.

Wildlife center staff initially tried to locate the kit’s mother and her den site so they could reunite them. They found the den site, but were told by the grounds superintendent that the foxes had been trapped and removed. Stanley said she suspects the fox kit either fell out of a trap or off the back of the trapper’s truck.

Staff at the wildlife center have been taking turns feeding the kit every two to four hours, all while wearing the fox mask. In addition to the large stuffed animal meant to mimic the kit’s mother, staff also put a smaller stuffed red fox in her enclosure. She cuddles up to the smaller stuffed animal at the end of the video.

“The goal is to release animals back into the wild, not only to give them a greater chance of survival, but to recognize their own species and to reproduce to carry on their wildlife population,” Stanley said.

To that end, the center immediately began looking for other red fox kits of the same age and weight within the rehabilitation community. Staff located three other kits in a rehabilitation setting in northern Virginia. The fox kit will be transferred to the Animal Education and Rescue Organization, which plans to eventually release the kits back into the wild together.

___

Skene contributed to this report from Baltimore.

Denise Lavoie And Lea Skene, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police
Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police

A man who opened fire on three people, killing two, was related to his victims, Toronto police said in an update on Tuesday night. Detective Sergeant Tiffany Castell wouldn't specify their relation,...

updated

1h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

3h ago

All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials
All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials

The TTC implemented several reduced-speed zones in January after an annual survey of the subway system's tracks identified multiple issues.

2h ago

Male hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North York apartment fire
Male hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North York apartment fire

Toronto police say a male has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire at an apartment complex in North York on Tuesday night. The two-alarm blaze was reported just after 7...

1m ago

