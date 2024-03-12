Sudan’s military regains control of TV and radio headquarters from RSF after intense fighting

By The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 10:15 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 10:27 am.

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military has said it regained control of the country’s national radio and television headquarters on Tuesday from a rival paramilitary group it has been battling for about a year.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces seized the headquarters of Sudan’s Radio and Television in the first weeks of Sudan’s conflict which broke out in April last year after long-simmering tensions between its commander and the head of the military.

In a statement midday Tuesday, the military said it took over the headquarters buildings in the city of Omdurman from RSF fighters who fled the area. It also posted footage online showing its soldiers inside the headquarters.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

The seizure came after months of intense fighting between the warring sides.

The conflict has wrecked Khartoum and other urban cities across the Northeastern African nation. In the western region of Darfur, the fighting took on a different form, with brutal attacks by the Arab-dominated RSF on ethnic African civilians. Thousands of people have been killed.

In January, the International Criminal Court prosecutor said he had “clear finding” that there are grounds to believe both sides committed war crimes in Darfur.

More than 10 million people were forced to leave their homes either to safer areas inside Sudan or to neighboring countries, according to U.N. agencies.

