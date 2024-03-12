Thai election body to seek dissolution of progressive party that won last year’s general election

FILE - Move Forward party's leader Chaithawat Tulathon, center right, with its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat, center left, talks to reporters during a news conference at parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jan. 31, 2024. Thailand’s Election Commission on Tuesday, March 12, said it will seek the dissolution of the progressive Move Forward party which won last year's general election after a court ruled that the party’s proposal to amend a royal anti-defamation law was unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 5:58 am.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 6:12 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Election Commission on Tuesday said it will seek the dissolution of the progressive Move Forward party, which won last year’s general election, after a court ruled that the party’s proposal to amend a royal anti-defamation law was unconstitutional.

The commission said that after studying the Constitutional Court’s ruling, its members unanimously agreed to file a case with the court seeking the party’s dissolution because they believe the proposal was an attempt to overthrow Thailand’s constitutional monarchy.

It was unclear whether the court will accept the petition.

Parit Wacharasindhu, a spokesperson for Move Forward, said the party’s legal team would “try their best until the last second to prevent the party from being dissolved,” and that proving its innocence would also help “create a proper standard for Thai politics in the future.”

The Constitutional Court ruled in January that the party must stop advocating changes to the law, known as Article 112, which protects the monarchy from criticism, by imposing penalties of up to 15 years in jail per offense. It did not set any punishment for the party.

Critics say the law is often used to quash political dissent. Student-led pro-democracy protests beginning in 2020 openly criticized the monarchy, previously a taboo subject, leading to vigorous prosecutions under the law.

Thailand’s courts, especially the Constitutional Court, are considered a bulwark of the country’s traditional royalist establishment, which has used them and nominally independent state agencies such as the Election Commission to issue controversial rulings to cripple or sink political opponents.

The Move Forward party won a surprise victory in the 2023 general election after campaigning to amend Article 112 and introduce other democratic reforms. The victory indicated that many Thai voters were ready for change after nearly a decade of military-controlled government.

But the military-installed Senate blocked the party from taking power by refusing to approve then-party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s nomination as prime minister. Senators said they opposed Pita because of his intention to reform the monarchy.

Move Forward also came under multiple legal attacks following its election victory. Pita was suspended from Parliament after being accused of violating the election law by owning shares in a media company. The Constitutional Court on Jan. 24 cleared Pita of the charge, allowing him to resume his duties as a lawmaker.

The dissolution in 2020 of the Future Forward party, a forerunner of Move Forward, by the Constitutional Court triggered vigorous street protests by pro-democracy activists.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Suspicious' house fire in Mississauga leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
'Suspicious' house fire in Mississauga leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

At least one person is dead and police are investigating following a suspicious early morning house fire in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just east...

breaking

7m ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

9h ago

Haiti's Prime Minister to resign once council is formed to lead crisis-hit nation
Haiti's Prime Minister to resign once council is formed to lead crisis-hit nation

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced early Tuesday that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created, bowing to international pressure to save the country overwhelmed by...

1h ago

Pure orange juice could help regulate appetite, blood sugar throughout the day: TMU study
Pure orange juice could help regulate appetite, blood sugar throughout the day: TMU study

A new study conducted at the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) suggests that the benefits of 100 per cent orange juice go far beyond a daily dose of vitamin C. The study was aimed at finding out...

12h ago

Top Stories

'Suspicious' house fire in Mississauga leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
'Suspicious' house fire in Mississauga leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

At least one person is dead and police are investigating following a suspicious early morning house fire in Mississauga on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just east...

breaking

7m ago

Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13
Toronto police concerned for safety of two missing youths, aged 11 and 13

Toronto police say they're concerned for the safety of two missing children and they're seeking the public's help trying to find them. Carter, 11, and Deshawn, 13, were last seen at around 4:30 p.m....

9h ago

Haiti's Prime Minister to resign once council is formed to lead crisis-hit nation
Haiti's Prime Minister to resign once council is formed to lead crisis-hit nation

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced early Tuesday that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created, bowing to international pressure to save the country overwhelmed by...

1h ago

Pure orange juice could help regulate appetite, blood sugar throughout the day: TMU study
Pure orange juice could help regulate appetite, blood sugar throughout the day: TMU study

A new study conducted at the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) suggests that the benefits of 100 per cent orange juice go far beyond a daily dose of vitamin C. The study was aimed at finding out...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week

Rain will accompany warmer weather later in the week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

10h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.

14h ago

2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.

15h ago

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

17h ago

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
More Videos