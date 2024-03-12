Trump heading to Ohio to rally for GOP’s Bernie Moreno ahead of March 19 primary

By The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 5:24 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 5:27 pm.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is heading to Ohio to rally support for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno ahead of the March 19 primary.

Trump will headline an afternoon rally at Wright Bros Aero, in Vandalia, near Dayton, on Saturday, Moreno’s campaign said. The event is hosted by Buckeye Values PAC.

Trump has endorsed the Cleveland businessman over two rivals in the three-way GOP primary. Moreno faces Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Cleveland-area state Sen. Matt Dolan in what has turned out to be a closer-than-expected contest. Gov. Mike DeWine endorsed Dolan on Monday.

The Republican victor will face third-term Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown this fall. Brown is viewed as among the most vulnerable Senate Democrats this fall, with control of the chamber in play.

Trump’s endorsement last cycle boosted author and venture capitalist JD Vance to victory in both the primary and the general election. Vance and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan are among other Republicans backing Moreno.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody
2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody

Two men are dead, and a woman is injured following a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area in Regent Park around 1:30 p.m....

updated

2h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

40m ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

2h ago

Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says
Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says

The Ontario Fire Marshal says an early morning house fire in Mississauga that left two people and a dog dead is not considered suspicious. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody
2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody

Two men are dead, and a woman is injured following a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area in Regent Park around 1:30 p.m....

updated

2h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

40m ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

2h ago

Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says
Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says

The Ontario Fire Marshal says an early morning house fire in Mississauga that left two people and a dog dead is not considered suspicious. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

2h ago

1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.

2h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.

4h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.
2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.
More Videos