Xenophobia or security precaution? Georgia lawmakers divided over limiting foreign land ownership

FILE - The gold dome of the Georgia Capitol gleams in the sun, Aug. 27, 2022, in front of the skyline of downtown Atlanta. Legislation that would ban some citizens of China from owning farmland in Georgia is advancing at the state Capitol despite criticism that it promotes xenophobia and could face legal hurdles. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sudhin Thanawala, The Associated Press

Posted March 12, 2024 5:32 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 5:43 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Legislation that would ban some citizens of China from owning farmland in Georgia is advancing at the state Capitol despite criticism that it promotes xenophobia and could face legal hurdles.

Supporters say the ban is needed to protect the country’s food supply from a nation hostile to U.S. interests. Numerous states have enacted similar measures, which gained traction after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the U.S. last year.

A Georgia House of Representatives committee passed a bill Tuesday restricting the sale of agricultural land and land near military installations to an “agent” of China or several other countries. The state Senate passed a similar measure last month.

The Senate bill, SB 420, would ban foreign nationals from China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Russia who are not legal U.S. residents from owning farmland in Georgia or any land in the state that is within 25 miles (40 kilometers) of a military installation unless they have spent at least 10 months of the previous year living in Georgia.

The ban extends to businesses in those countries as well, but does not apply to residential property.

State Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes, a Democrat from Duluth, slammed the bill during debate on the Senate floor on Feb. 29, comparing it to historical attempts by lawmakers in the U.S. to limit immigration from China and land ownership by Asian Americans.

“This bill provides no real national security benefit, but does threaten the safety and security of Asian Americans, immigrants from Asia and other immigrants,” she said. “Questioning people’s loyalty, trustworthiness and dangerousness based on their country of origin is offensive and xenophobic.”

Sen. Bill Cowsert, a Republican from Athens, Georgia, said the bill targets countries that have been designated as enemies by U.S. officials and excludes residential properties to avoid possibly running afoul of federal law.

“This does not discriminate against people based on their national origin,” he said, noting that the ban doesn’t apply to U.S. citizens or legal residents from those countries. ”It is not picking on anybody based on what their heritage is at all.”

States including Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas passed similar bans last year largely with support from Republicans, though some Democrats have also raised concerns about Chinese ownership of farmland in the U.S. The laws followed the balloon incident and some highly publicized cases of Chinese-connected entities purchasing land near military bases in North Dakota and Texas.

Florida’s ban prompted a lawsuit by a group of Chinese citizens living and working in the state. A federal appeals court ruled last month that the law could not be enforced against two of the plaintiffs, saying they were likely to succeed on their argument that Florida’s restriction is preempted by federal law.

In Georgia on Tuesday, advocate Megan Gordon cited the litigation around Florida’s law to urge members of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs committee not to push forward with similar legislation.

“It doesn’t really make sense for us to wade into pending litigation in this way,” said Gordon, policy manager with the Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

State Sen. Brandon Beach, a Republican from Alpharetta, told the House panel the legislation was needed to “keep our enemies away from our farmland.”

“They want to control our technology,” he said of China. “They want to control our agriculture.”

The committee passed a narrower land ownership ban that now goes on to the full House for consideration.

Thong (T-AH-m) Phan, with the Atlanta chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said the Georgia Senate bill wrongly treats citizens of China and the other targeted countries as their agents.

“It targets individuals and families more so than it targets foreign governments,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. “How is it effective in achieving national security?”

Sudhin Thanawala, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody
2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody

Two men are dead, and a woman is injured following a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area in Regent Park around 1:30 p.m....

updated

1h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

36m ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

2h ago

Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says
Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says

The Ontario Fire Marshal says an early morning house fire in Mississauga that left two people and a dog dead is not considered suspicious. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody
2 dead in daylight triple-shooting in downtown Toronto, suspect in custody

Two men are dead, and a woman is injured following a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area in Regent Park around 1:30 p.m....

updated

1h ago

GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site
GoFundMe page set up for 15-year-old Cambridge boy found in Etobicoke waste site

A family from Cambridge have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral services of their 15-year old son, who they say was found dead in a dumpster in Etobicoke. The family on the page have...

36m ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

2h ago

Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says
Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says

The Ontario Fire Marshal says an early morning house fire in Mississauga that left two people and a dog dead is not considered suspicious. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

2h ago

1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.

2h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.

4h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.
2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.
More Videos