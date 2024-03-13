3 Egyptian Coptic church monks killed in an attack at a monastery in South Africa

By Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 7:24 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 7:26 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Three monks belonging to Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church were killed in an attack at a monastery in South Africa on Tuesday, the church said.

They were killed at the Saint Mark the Apostle and Saint Samuel the Confessor Monastery. The Coptic Orthodox Church, which is based in Egypt, named the monks as Monk Hegumen Takla el-Samuely, Monk Yostos ava Markos and Monk Mina ava Markos. All three were Egyptian nationals.

The Coptic Orthodox Church of South Africa said that el-Samuely was the deputy of the South African diocese.

Police said they were investigating a murder case and that the motive for the attack was not known. A police spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but police told the South African news website News24 that the three monks were stabbed.

A fourth was injured after being beaten with an iron bar, News24 said, quoting police Col. Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

The Coptic Orthodox Church of South Africa said the monks were the victims of “a criminal attack,” which resulted in their “martyrdom.”

The Egyptian ambassador to South Africa visited the monastery following the attack, it said.

The Coptic church is one of the oldest Christian communities in the world. The church has been the target of deadly attacks by Islamic militants in Egypt and elsewhere.

___

AP writer Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Gerald Imray, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
5 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

Five people are injured, including two in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called...

breaking

4m ago

Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed
Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed

An overhaul of Ontario's 34-year-old law governing policing in the province is set to take effect next month, with its rules and regulations covering everything from oversight to discipline to more easily...

1h ago

So, where's Kate Middleton?
So, where's Kate Middleton?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, officially known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has not been seen in months, aside from a quick glimpse in a dark car. Officially, she's recovering...

The Big Story

20m ago

Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police
Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police

A man who opened fire on three people, killing two, was related to his victims, Toronto police said in an update on Tuesday night. Detective Sergeant Tiffany Castell wouldn't specify their relation,...

8h ago

Top Stories

5 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
5 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

Five people are injured, including two in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called...

breaking

4m ago

Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed
Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed

An overhaul of Ontario's 34-year-old law governing policing in the province is set to take effect next month, with its rules and regulations covering everything from oversight to discipline to more easily...

1h ago

So, where's Kate Middleton?
So, where's Kate Middleton?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, officially known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has not been seen in months, aside from a quick glimpse in a dark car. Officially, she's recovering...

The Big Story

20m ago

Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police
Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police

A man who opened fire on three people, killing two, was related to his victims, Toronto police said in an update on Tuesday night. Detective Sergeant Tiffany Castell wouldn't specify their relation,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

8h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.

16h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.

18h ago

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

16h ago

More Videos