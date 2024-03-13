B.C. orchards and vineyards to get $70M to replant after disastrous weather

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Jan. 9, 2024. The British Columbia government says hard-hit fruit farmers and grape growers will get an extra $70 million in supports to replant and strengthen orchards and vineyards after two years of weather-related disasters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

PENTICTON, B.C. — The British Columbia government says farmers will get an extra $70 million to replant and strengthen fruit orchards and vineyards after two years of weather-related disasters.

Premier David Eby says the funding will boost the province’s existing $15 million Perennial Crop Renewal Program, launched last spring to help more than 200 farmers replace diseased and unproductive plants.

Speaking at a wine industry conference in Penticton, Eby says the new funding will help about 1,000 more producers revitalize their farms.

B.C.’s wine grape growers say a cold snap in January destroyed up to 99 per cent of the province’s harvest, a devastating blow that followed another crippling deep freeze in 2022 and wildfire smoke damage in 2021.

Okanagan fruit growers say they were also hit hard by the January cold spell that sent temperatures in Kelowna plunging to -27 C, inflicting 90 per cent losses for stone fruits.

Eby says the government will also establish a B.C. wine grape sector task force to develop plans to help producers stay profitable and resilient as they face climate change.

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

41m ago

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

1h ago

Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers
Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers

As Alberta launches a new program to try and recruit skilled trade workers, advocates say they should be focused on expanding the pool of workers across the country while Premier Doug Ford said he's not...

6m ago

9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP
9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP

The surveillance of two suspected drug dealers in Barrie ultimately led Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to a sophisticated criminal network that was moving millions of dollars worth of crystal meth and...

2h ago

