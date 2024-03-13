B.C. philanthropists donate $92 million, plan for the future of the Tula Foundation

Co-founder and Director of the Tula Foundation Eric Peterson poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Tula Foundation

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2024 4:12 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 4:26 pm.

VICTORIA — A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.

Eric Peterson says the donation with his wife Christina Munck to the Tula Foundation is the beginning of “handing off the baton” and planning for the future of the organization.

The Tula Foundation, named after one of the couple’s dogs, supports several charitable initiatives, including the Hakai Institute, a Canadian science institute researching coastal ecology, and the Environmental Law Centre at the University of Victoria.

Peterson says the couple originally started the foundation after the multimillion-dollar sale in 2001 of his privately owned medical imaging company, Mitra, and they were advised that they would feel like idiots if they died with money in the bank.

He told a news conference in Victoria that he would like to see the foundation sustained well into the future.

The couple has transferred two parcels of land totalling 22 hectares, to the BC Parks Foundation for future incorporation into the Hakai Luxvbalis Conservancy, which is collaboratively managed by the province and the Heiltsuk and Wuikinuxv First Nations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

39m ago

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

1h ago

Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers
Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers

As Alberta launches a new program to try and recruit skilled trade workers, advocates say they should be focused on expanding the pool of workers across the country while Premier Doug Ford said he's not...

4m ago

9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP
9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP

The surveillance of two suspected drug dealers in Barrie ultimately led Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to a sophisticated criminal network that was moving millions of dollars worth of crystal meth and...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

39m ago

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

1h ago

Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers
Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers

As Alberta launches a new program to try and recruit skilled trade workers, advocates say they should be focused on expanding the pool of workers across the country while Premier Doug Ford said he's not...

4m ago

9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP
9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP

The surveillance of two suspected drug dealers in Barrie ultimately led Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to a sophisticated criminal network that was moving millions of dollars worth of crystal meth and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

4h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

17h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.
0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.
More Videos