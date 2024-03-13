Bell using aerial alarms to tackle copper theft, wants higher fines for such crimes

Bell signage is pictured on a building in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Bell says it has recently installed aerial alarms and made other security enhancements to prevent copper theft and vandalism to its infrastructure. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2024 8:59 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 9:12 am.

TORONTO — Bell says it has recently installed aerial alarms to prevent copper theft and vandalism to its infrastructure but wants governments to stiffen penalties for these crimes.

The telecommunications company says the alarms are designed to alert local law enforcement as soon as an incident is detected so they can respond quick enough to catch vandals.

The alarms already came in handy in February, when they alerted the RCMP to a cable cut in Fredericton, N.B. Bell says two men were arrested in the incident and charges against them are being finalized.

Bell says it’s seen almost 1,000 physical security incidents like the cable cut since January 2022 and copper theft is involved in 87 per cent of them. Each takes 10 to 12 hours to repair, often leaving Canadians without access to Internet, TV, home phone and emergency services.

To tackle the increase in incidents Bell has seen, it is calling on provincial and federal governments to help it better protect infrastructure by increasing fines linked to copper theft and related vandalism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and three others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called to a crash...

breaking

7m ago

Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods
Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods

Toronto police are searching for two of the drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Trinity-Bellwoods area that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the scene at Ossington Avenue and...

updated

1h ago

Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week
Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week

Toronto's mild March break will peak on Wednesday with perfect outdoor weather bringing plenty of sunshine and summer-like warmth. It's expected to be the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest...

2h ago

B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children
B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children

A man from British Columbia is facing several charges in connection with sexual assaults against children in southern Ontario in the 1990s. The arrest came after a multijurisdictional investigation...

31m ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and three others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called to a crash...

breaking

7m ago

Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods
Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods

Toronto police are searching for two of the drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Trinity-Bellwoods area that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the scene at Ossington Avenue and...

updated

1h ago

Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week
Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week

Toronto's mild March break will peak on Wednesday with perfect outdoor weather bringing plenty of sunshine and summer-like warmth. It's expected to be the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest...

2h ago

B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children
B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children

A man from British Columbia is facing several charges in connection with sexual assaults against children in southern Ontario in the 1990s. The arrest came after a multijurisdictional investigation...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

11h ago

2:42
Warm and sunny Wednesday on the way
Warm and sunny Wednesday on the way

Wednesday will be beautiful with sunshine and warm weather, but things will get wet a little later in the week. The details in our seven day forecast.

15h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

19h ago

1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.

19h ago

More Videos