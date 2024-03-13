Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares

Young boys look out at Air Canada and WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2024 12:59 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 1:12 pm.

MONTREAL — After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada’s airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.

Since May, newer low-cost carriers Swoop and Lynx Air have disappeared from the skies and WestJet has scooped up Sunwing Airlines.

The latter two alone make up 37 per cent of seat capacity on direct flights to sun destinations, and 72 per cent from Western Canada, according to a report from the Competition Bureau last fall.

Some experts warn that the shrinking airline tally could mean less service and higher prices, particularly in the west and smaller markets across the country.

University of Manitoba transport institute director Barry Prentice says high airport rents, security fees and fuel taxes raise the baseline cost of flying, making it harder for discount airlines to coax budget-conscious Canadians on board.

Air Canada and WestJet command 79 per cent of domestic traffic as of this month versus 74 per cent a year earlier, statistics from aviation data firm Cirium show.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

4m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left a stolen vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say...

28m ago

Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight
Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight

Police have released footage of a man firing shots at a Markham home in broad daylight. York Regional Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Solace Road in the area of Markham Road...

29m ago

House passes a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner refuses to sell
House passes a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner refuses to sell

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

4m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left a stolen vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say...

28m ago

Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight
Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight

Police have released footage of a man firing shots at a Markham home in broad daylight. York Regional Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Solace Road in the area of Markham Road...

29m ago

House passes a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner refuses to sell
House passes a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner refuses to sell

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

14h ago

1:51
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

17h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.
0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

22h ago

More Videos