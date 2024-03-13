Chris Wallace looks back at Nixon-Kennedy election in the book ‘Countdown 1960

FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020. Wallace has written a book on the race between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. The race was narrowly won by Kennedy and featured the first televised presidential debates. Dutton announced Wednesday that “Countdown 1960: The Behind-the-Scenes Story of the 311 Days that Changed America’s Politics Forever” will be published Oct. 8. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 8:03 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 9:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime newsman Chris Wallace isn’t only thinking about this year’s presidential election.

The CNN anchor has written a book on the race between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, narrowly won by Kennedy, that featured the first televised presidential debates. Dutton announced Wednesday that “Countdown 1960: The Behind-the-Scenes Story of the 311 Days that Changed America’s Politics Forever” will be published Oct. 8.

“The 1960 presidential election changed everything,” Wallace said in a statement. “It was the first to be conducted largely on television. The first to feature debates between the two major party candidates. The first where both candidates were born in the 20th century.”

Wallace added: The 1960 campaign was “marked by allegations the election had been stolen,” a precursor to Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that the 2020 election was stolen and that he did not lose to Joe Biden.

Wallace co-wrote the new book with Mitch Weiss, who also collaborated with Wallace on the bestsellers “Countdown 1945” and “Countdown bin Laden.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and three others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called to a crash...

breaking

2m ago

Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week
Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week

Toronto's mild March break will peak on Wednesday with perfect outdoor weather bringing plenty of sunshine and summer-like warmth. It's expected to be the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest...

1h ago

Woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle near DVP
Woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle near DVP

One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) in North York. Emergency crews responded to the area of Wynford Drive and DVP...

39m ago

Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed
Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed

An overhaul of Ontario's 34-year-old law governing policing in the province is set to take effect next month, with its rules and regulations covering everything from oversight to discipline to more easily...

3h ago

