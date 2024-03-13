Denmark wants to conscript more people for military service – including women, for the first time

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, center, speaks during a press conference on strengthening the Armed Forces, at the State Ministry, Christiansborg, in Copenhagen, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday the Danish government wants to increase the number of young Danes doing military service by make conscription mandatory for women and by increasing the length of it from the roughly four months to 11 months for both genders. At left is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen and at right Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Ritzau/Scanpix

By Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 6:31 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 7:26 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark wants to increase the number of young people doing military service by extending conscription to women and increasing the time of service from 4 months to 11 months for both genders, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday.

“We do not rearm because we want war. We are rearming because we want to avoid it,” Frederiksen told a press conference. She said the government wants ”full equality between the sexes.”

Denmark currently has up to 9,000 professional troops on top of the 4,700 conscripts undergoing basic training, according to official figures. The government wants to increase the number of conscripts by 300 to reach a total of 5,000.

The country is a member of the NATO alliance and a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stressed that “Russia does not pose a threat to Denmark.”

“But we will not bring ourselves to a place where they could come to do that,” Løkke Rasmussen said.

All physically fit men over the age of 18 are called up for military service, which lasts roughly four months. However, because there are enough volunteers, there is a lottery system, meaning not all young men serve.

In 2023, there were 4,717 conscripts in Denmark. Women who volunteered for military service accounted for 25.1% of the cohort, according to official figures.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the new system would require a change in the law, which he said will happen in 2025 and take effect in 2026.

The security policy situation in Europe “has become more and more serious, and we have to take that into account when we look at future defense,” Lund Poulsen said. “A broader basis for recruiting that includes all genders is needed,” he said, adding it will create “a more versatile and more complete defense.”

Under the plan for which there likely is a majority in the Danish parliament, conscripts will first spend five months in basic training, followed by six months in operational service along with supplementary training.

In 2017, neighboring Sweden instituted a military draft for both men and women because the Swedish government spoke of a deteriorating security environment in Europe and around Sweden. The Scandinavian country had previously abolished compulsory military service for men in 2010 because there were enough volunteers to meet its military needs. It never had a military draft for women before.

Norway introduced a law in 2013 applying military conscription to both sexes.

Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
5 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

Five people are injured, including two in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called...

breaking

5m ago

Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed
Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed

An overhaul of Ontario's 34-year-old law governing policing in the province is set to take effect next month, with its rules and regulations covering everything from oversight to discipline to more easily...

1h ago

So, where's Kate Middleton?
So, where's Kate Middleton?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, officially known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has not been seen in months, aside from a quick glimpse in a dark car. Officially, she's recovering...

The Big Story

20m ago

Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police
Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police

A man who opened fire on three people, killing two, was related to his victims, Toronto police said in an update on Tuesday night. Detective Sergeant Tiffany Castell wouldn't specify their relation,...

8h ago

Top Stories

5 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
5 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

Five people are injured, including two in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called...

breaking

5m ago

Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed
Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed

An overhaul of Ontario's 34-year-old law governing policing in the province is set to take effect next month, with its rules and regulations covering everything from oversight to discipline to more easily...

1h ago

So, where's Kate Middleton?
So, where's Kate Middleton?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, officially known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has not been seen in months, aside from a quick glimpse in a dark car. Officially, she's recovering...

The Big Story

20m ago

Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police
Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police

A man who opened fire on three people, killing two, was related to his victims, Toronto police said in an update on Tuesday night. Detective Sergeant Tiffany Castell wouldn't specify their relation,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

8h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.

16h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.

18h ago

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

16h ago

More Videos