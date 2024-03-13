Federal judge finds Flint, Michigan, in contempt over lead water pipe crisis

By The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 3:58 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 4:13 pm.

A federal judge has found the city of Flint in contempt for failing to comply with a court order that spelled out the steps it needed to take to finish replacing old lead pipes following the Michigan city’s lead-contaminated water scandal.

U.S. District Judge David Lawson wrote in Tuesday’s decision that he had found Flint in civil contempt because it had failed to meet deadlines for pipe-removal outlined in his February 2023 order. The city had originally promised to replace the pipes by early 2020.

Lawson’s ruling comes after he held a June 2023 hearing on a motion seeking a contempt finding filed the previous month by the Natural Resources Defense Council, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and Concerned Pastors for Social Action.

“Based on the evidence, it is apparent that the City has failed to abide by the Court’s orders in several respects, and that it has no good reason for its failures,” Lawson wrote. “The City has demonstrated belated compliance since the hearing, but even now, it has not actually replaced all of the lead service lines, which it originally promised to replace by March 28, 2020.”

A phone message and email seeking comment on Lawson’s ruling were left with Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office.

The city had agreed to replace the pipes by early 2020, but still has not completed that work, the Natural Resources Defense Council said in a news release. Also, nearly 2,000 homes still have damage to curbs, sidewalks and lawns caused by the lead pipe replacement program, the council said.

Other than offering to award attorney fees, costs and expenses to the plaintiffs, Lawson’s order did not set out other specific penalties for the city if it continues to not comply with the order.

Pastor Allen C. Overton of Concerned Pastors for Social Action, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said it was encouraged by Lawson’s ruling but wants to see the work finished.

“The true outcome we’re seeking is for the City of Flint to succeed in finishing the lead pipe replacement program, including by finishing the overdue work of repairing damage to residents’ properties caused by lead service line replacements,” Overton said.

Lawson’s ruling came nearly a decade after the Flint water crisis began and nearly seven years after a settlement was reached in a citizen lawsuit against the city of Flint and Michigan state officials.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

38m ago

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

1h ago

Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers
Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers

As Alberta launches a new program to try and recruit skilled trade workers, advocates say they should be focused on expanding the pool of workers across the country while Premier Doug Ford said he's not...

3m ago

9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP
9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP

The surveillance of two suspected drug dealers in Barrie ultimately led Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to a sophisticated criminal network that was moving millions of dollars worth of crystal meth and...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

38m ago

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

1h ago

Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers
Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers

As Alberta launches a new program to try and recruit skilled trade workers, advocates say they should be focused on expanding the pool of workers across the country while Premier Doug Ford said he's not...

3m ago

9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP
9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP

The surveillance of two suspected drug dealers in Barrie ultimately led Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to a sophisticated criminal network that was moving millions of dollars worth of crystal meth and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

4h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

17h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.
0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.
More Videos