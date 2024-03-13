Flair Airlines accuses financial services firm of withholding $25 million

The tail section of a Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Flair Airlines *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2024 6:08 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 6:12 pm.

Flair Airlines is accusing a financial services firm of withholding about $25 million in funds from the company.

The budget airline says in a press release that Peoples Trust has “played a crucial role in facilitating the regular transfer of funds to Flair Airlines” for over a year. 

But it says that in February, the financial services firm ceased regular transfers to Flair. 

Flair CEO Stephen Jones says in the release that the airline has tried to resolve the issue amicably, but it plans to pursue a resolution through legal channels. 

He says Flair has already implemented an existing alternative payment processing system to avoid disruptions to travellers. 

Peoples Group, which Peoples Trust is a part of, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

3h ago

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

2h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

1h ago

Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers
Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers

As Alberta launches a new program to try and recruit skilled trade workers, advocates say they should be focused on expanding the pool of workers across the country while Premier Doug Ford said he's not...

9m ago

Top Stories

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

3h ago

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

2h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

1h ago

Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers
Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers

As Alberta launches a new program to try and recruit skilled trade workers, advocates say they should be focused on expanding the pool of workers across the country while Premier Doug Ford said he's not...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

5h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

18h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.
1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.
0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.
More Videos