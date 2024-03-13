GOP candidate for Senate in New Jersey faced 2020 charges of DUI, leaving scene of accident

By The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 5:22 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 5:26 pm.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Republican candidate for U.S. Senate was arrested in August 2020 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident, according to police reports that came to light Wednesday.

Alex Zdan, a former TV news reporter who launched a bid for the seat currently occupied by indicted Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, was driving his his pickup in Hopewell when he crossed the center lane and swiped another vehicle, damaging a mirror and the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to police report details published by Politico New Jersey.

Zdan left the scene, according to the police report, and was found parked in a convenience store lot. Officers determined he was involved in the accident, and he failed field sobriety tests and later blew a 0.25 on a breathalyzer test, more than three times the legal limit.

When asked if he was involved in an accident, he told an officer: “I don’t think so,” according to the report.

A message seeking comment was left with Zdan, who earlier this month said he wanted to disclose the DUI as the campaign moves closer to the June 4 primary.

“On a night in 2020, I behaved wrongly and irresponsibly during a time of personal stress and amid the social isolation of the pandemic. I thank God I did not hurt anyone — or myself in this incident” he said, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Zdan added that he was arrested and soon afterward released on his own recognizance. He said he pleaded guilty, paid fines and completed the terms of his agreement with authorities.

“No one is perfect — but no one is above the law. I’ve learned from my mistakes and have endeavored to improve myself every day,” he told the Globe.

Zdan is competing against Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner and southern New Jersey businessman Curtis Bashaw for the GOP nomination in this year’s U.S. Senate race.

Menendez has not said if he’s running again as he faces federal corruption charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Zdan has won endorsements from Republican Party officials, including in Passaic and Monmouth counties.

New Jersey last elected a Republican to the Senate in 1972.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

3h ago

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

2h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

1h ago

Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers
Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers

As Alberta launches a new program to try and recruit skilled trade workers, advocates say they should be focused on expanding the pool of workers across the country while Premier Doug Ford said he's not...

13m ago

Top Stories

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

3h ago

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

2h ago

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

1h ago

Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers
Doug Ford not worried about Alberta program to recruit skilled trade workers

As Alberta launches a new program to try and recruit skilled trade workers, advocates say they should be focused on expanding the pool of workers across the country while Premier Doug Ford said he's not...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

5h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

18h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.
1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.
0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.
More Videos