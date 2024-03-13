Driver sought in hit-and-run crash near Trinity-Bellwoods

Toronto police are searching for one of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash in the Trinity-Bellwoods area that sent a man to hospital.

Police were called to the scene at Ossington Avenue and Argyle Street near Dundas Street West around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics say the man’s injuries are minor.

Police say one of the drivers took off from the scene. So far, no vehicle description has been released.