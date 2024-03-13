Households owed $1.79 for every dollar of disposable income in Q4: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada says seasonally-adjusted household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income dropped for the third quarter in row recently. A Canadian dollar coin is pictured in Vancouver on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2024 9:41 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 9:56 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says households owed $1.79 in credit market debt on average for every dollar of disposable income in the fourth quarter.

The federal agency says seasonally-adjusted household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income fell for the third quarter in row.

The figure dipped to 178.7 per cent in the fourth quarter from 179.2 per cent in the third quarter.

It says disposable income outpaced growth in credit market debt because of relatively slow mortgage borrowing in the fourth quarter.

StatCan also noted households were wealthier in the fourth quarter.

The agency says total household net worth increased almost two per cent to $16.4 trillion, driven largely by strength in financial markets as both bonds and equities rallied.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and three others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called to a crash...

breaking

6m ago

Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods
Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods

Toronto police are searching for two of the drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Trinity-Bellwoods area that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the scene at Ossington Avenue and...

updated

1h ago

Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week
Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week

Toronto's mild March break will peak on Wednesday with perfect outdoor weather bringing plenty of sunshine and summer-like warmth. It's expected to be the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest...

2h ago

B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children
B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children

A man from British Columbia is facing several charges in connection with sexual assaults against children in southern Ontario in the 1990s. The arrest came after a multijurisdictional investigation...

29m ago

