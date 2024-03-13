Judge schedules sentencing for movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

FILE - In this image taken from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. A jury convicted movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Baldwin has been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty ahead of a July trial date. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

By Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 2:26 pm.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has scheduled sentencing next month for a movie set armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” court records indicated Wednesday.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury last week in the shooting on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, during a rehearsal in October 2021. Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury in January and has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge, with trial set for July.

Santa Fe-based Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer set aside two hours for Gutierrez-Reed’s sentencing hearing on the morning of April 15. Marlowe Sommer also is assigned to oversee Baldwin’s trial.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a felony sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Gutierrez-Reed is being held pending sentencing at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles indicated last week that Gutierrez-Reed plans to appeal the conviction.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he pulled back the gun’s hammer, but not the trigger.

Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed at a two-week trial for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of “Rust” where it was expressly prohibited. They also said she failed to follow basic gun-safety protocols.

“Rust” assistant director and safety coordinator Dave Halls last year pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm and completed a sentence of six months unsupervised probation.

Morgan Lee, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

1h ago

Two more men charged in murder of Bowmanville couple
Two more men charged in murder of Bowmanville couple

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

49m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left a stolen vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say...

1h ago

9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP
9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP

The surveillance of two suspected drug dealers in Barrie ultimately led Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to a sophisticated criminal network that was moving millions of dollars worth of crystal meth and...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

1h ago

Two more men charged in murder of Bowmanville couple
Two more men charged in murder of Bowmanville couple

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

49m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash involving stolen SUV in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left a stolen vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say...

1h ago

9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP
9 arrested, $13M worth of drugs seized after Toronto search warrants: OPP

The surveillance of two suspected drug dealers in Barrie ultimately led Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to a sophisticated criminal network that was moving millions of dollars worth of crystal meth and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

15h ago

1:51
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

18h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.
0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

23h ago

More Videos