Landslide destroys Los Angeles home and threatens at least two others

By The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 11:52 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 11:56 am.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A landslide destroyed a hillside home and imperiled at least two others in Los Angeles early Wednesday.

The slide occurred just before 3 a.m. in Sherman Oaks, a neighborhood of expensive homes about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of downtown. An initial search found no victims, but several people were evacuated from one house, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the landslide, but numerous slides have happened in Southern California due to drenching winter storms that saturated the ground.

News helicopter video revealed the extent of the slide. The destroyed house, which appeared to be in the midst of a renovation, was reduced to a jumble of lumber. Next door, the slide pulled a pool and deck area away from a house. Up the hill, the slide left a tennis court and pool on the edge of a huge fissure.

“Department of Building and Safety is responding to assess the structures and hillsides,” the Fire Department said.

Southern California has seen a lull in storms in recent days, but slides and rockfalls have continued. Some rain could return this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The Associated Press

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving alleged family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving alleged family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core.

22m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof.

1h ago

Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight
Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight

Police have released footage of a man firing shots at a Markham home in broad daylight. York Regional Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Solace Road in the area of Markham Road

14m ago

House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell. Senate path unclear
House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell. Senate path unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the

6m ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related.

12h ago

1:51
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.

15h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March.

18h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.

23h ago

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

20h ago

