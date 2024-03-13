Local group calling for Durham Region to enact widespread policy to prevent animal poisonings

A local group is sounding the alarm and calling for change with an online petition after documenting Great Horned Owls dying from what they call “secondary poisoning” due to a type of rodenticide some companies are using.

“They really are becoming pervasive in the environment. The vast majority of raptors, [birds of prey], that end up in wildlife rehabilitation centres or the Canadian wildlife cooperative will have traces of these rodenticides in their bodies,” said Stewart McLellan with the Southern Ontario American Kestrel Study.

McLellan said they had been monitoring a pair of Owls when they noticed the female was missing.

“We were watching this pair, they were at the very early stages of nesting because Great Horned Owls nest early in the year in Ontario, so they were actively in the nesting process when we realized that the female had gone missing,” explained McLellan. “We did manage to locate a person who had recovered the carcass of the Owl.”

They submitted a dead female Great Horned Owl to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC) for analysis and it tested positive for multiple rodenticides, and the cause of death was anticoagulant rodenticide poisoning.

“The fact that this owl died of secondary toxicity, shows you how easily that could have been somebody’s pet dog, or it could have been somebody’s pet cat,” added McLellan, who explained to CityNews how the poison ends up in their system.

“Essentially, the target species, in this case, is mice or rats and they will consume second-generation anti-coagulants and then they will move away from bait stations into the environment, and as the bait takes effect and they are staggering, an owl will see it as easy prey and take that mouse or rat.”

Second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides are not sold domestically but can be used in commercial buildings. It’s a poison that doesn’t kill right away and causes the consumer to bleed out which has many advocates fearful for the bird that can be found all across Canada.

“The Great Horned Owl is a very powerful predator. It has very powerful feet and that is why we call them a raptor. It’s very common to find them in cities as well. They can be found in residential buildings,” said John Spero, the lead keeper of birds and terrestrial invertebrates at the Toronto Zoo.

The petition is hoping to see a ban on this type of rat poison, something the City of Pickering did after Regional Councillor Maurice Brenner dealt with a tragic personal incident.

“My dog, Riley, died a year ago. He was poisoned when I was walking him,” explained Brenner. “Apparently, he ended up eating rodenticide, it was heartbreaking. I didn’t see it coming. He was a young dog. It tore me apart. It’s a horrible way to die.”

The councillor put forth the Animal Poisoning Prevention Policy in June 2023. The new policy limits the use of rodenticides on city property.

“We need the cooperation of the provincial and federal government in order to be consistent with what municipalities can do on their properties. People assume that by putting this out and poisoning a mouse or a rat that it stops there but it doesn’t, they don’t die instantly.”

The petition currently has more than 1,100 online signatures. They hope to raise awareness and want the Region of Durham to step in and enact a widespread ban.

“We’re not naïve enough to think that we’re going to eliminate the use of poisons, but if you can focus and try and use companies that promote integrated pest management for the control of rodents.”

However, when CityNews reached out to Durham Region, it indicated it was on the municipalities to determine if they would follow a similar approach to what Pickering did.