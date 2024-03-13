Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight

Police have released footage of a man firing shots at a Markham home in broad daylight.

York Regional Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Solace Road in the area of Markham Road and Major Mackenzie Drive East.

Officers were called to the area shortly after and found a house with bullet holes. No injuries were reported.

Video surveillance released by police shows a white, four-door sedan drive into the residential area and park near the home. A masked suspect can be seen approaching the house on foot and firing a gun at the residence.

The shooter returned to the vehicle and then drove away from the area.

Police say they are looking for a tall male with a thin-build who was wearing a hooded jacket, black jogging pants and a black face mask. The suspect vehicle is described as a white, four-door sedan with dark windows and silver-spoked rims.

York police noted they are still looking for a suspect in a similar incident that was reported at another home on Feb. 28. Investigators are reminding residents to “remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information or additional surveillance footage of the area is being urged to contact police.