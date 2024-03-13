Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight

A suspect is being sought after shots were fired at a home in Markham. York Regional Police releasing this footage showing the suspect opening fire.

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 13, 2024 12:04 pm.

Police have released footage of a man firing shots at a Markham home in broad daylight.

York Regional Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Solace Road in the area of Markham Road and Major Mackenzie Drive East.

Officers were called to the area shortly after and found a house with bullet holes. No injuries were reported.

Video surveillance released by police shows a white, four-door sedan drive into the residential area and park near the home. A masked suspect can be seen approaching the house on foot and firing a gun at the residence.

The shooter returned to the vehicle and then drove away from the area.

Police say they are looking for a tall male with a thin-build who was wearing a hooded jacket, black jogging pants and a black face mask. The suspect vehicle is described as a white, four-door sedan with dark windows and silver-spoked rims.

York police noted they are still looking for a suspect in a similar incident that was reported at another home on Feb. 28. Investigators are reminding residents to “remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information or additional surveillance footage of the area is being urged to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving alleged family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving alleged family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

24m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they...

1h ago

House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell. Senate path unclear
House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell. Senate path unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the...

8m ago

Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods
Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods

Toronto police are searching for two of the drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Trinity-Bellwoods area that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the scene at Ossington Avenue and...

31m ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving alleged family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving alleged family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

24m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they...

1h ago

House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell. Senate path unclear
House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell. Senate path unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the...

8m ago

Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods
Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods

Toronto police are searching for two of the drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Trinity-Bellwoods area that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the scene at Ossington Avenue and...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

12h ago

1:51
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

15h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.

23h ago

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

21h ago

More Videos