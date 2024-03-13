Meriden officer suspended for 5 days after video shows him punching a motorist while off duty

By The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 11:56 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 12:13 pm.

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer was suspended for five days and arrested on assault charges after punching a motorist during an altercation while off duty in December.

Dash cam video obtained by WTIC-TV, FOX 61, following a freedom of information request, shows Meriden police Corporal Allen Ganter punching the motorist, Thomas Brocuglio, in the face through his driver’s side window after the two argued on December 8, 2023, over why Ganter wasn’t turning right at a red light.

Ganter is seen waving his badge and arguing there is no right turn on red at the intersection in Rocky Hill, even though there is no sign indicating that.

Ganter threatens to write a ticket. Brocuglio, who had honked his horn at Ganter, accuses the officer of having been distracted on his phone and asks for his badge number, just before the punch is thrown.

“You are going to get arrested for assaulting a civilian,” Brocuglio said.

Ganter was charged with 3rd-degree assault and breach of peace. Court records show he was placed in a probation program and is due back in court next January.

Meriden police said Ganter violated the department’s rules of conduct and he was suspended for five days without pay. He also is required to attend mandatory de-escalation training for three years.

The department did not return a telephone call Wednesday seeking additional comment.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving alleged family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving alleged family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

20m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they...

1h ago

Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight
Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight

Police have released footage of a man firing shots at a Markham home in broad daylight. York Regional Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Solace Road in the area of Markham Road...

12m ago

House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell. Senate path unclear
House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell. Senate path unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the...

4m ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving alleged family members
Toronto man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in shooting involving alleged family members

A 23-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a daylight triple shooting that also injured a third victim, all confirmed to be family members of the suspect, in the city's downtown core. The...

20m ago

SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
SIU investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and the province's police watchdog is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they...

1h ago

Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight
Video shows man firing shots at house in Markham in broad daylight

Police have released footage of a man firing shots at a Markham home in broad daylight. York Regional Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Solace Road in the area of Markham Road...

12m ago

House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell. Senate path unclear
House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban if Chinese owner doesn't sell. Senate path unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

12h ago

1:51
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

15h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

0:47
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets
Raccoon takes over Scarborough McDonald's in search of some nuggets

A raccoon was seen wondering around a McDonald's in Scarborough surprisingly to the delight of some customers.

23h ago

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

20h ago

More Videos