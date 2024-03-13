B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children

A man from British Columbia is facing several charges in connection with sexual assaults against children in southern Ontario in the 1990s.

The arrest came after a multijurisdictional investigation dubbed “Project Woodland” that related to a series of sexual assaults that occurred in Peel, Halton and Waterloo regions between 1992 and 1995.

In a Wednesday release, Peel Regional Police said investigators arrested and charged a suspect on March 3.

Richard Neil, 64, from British Columbia is facing 20 charges including kidnapping, uttering death threats, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Police say there is a publication ban in place to protect the victims’ identities and they will not be releasing anymore information at this time.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact Peel police.