B.C. man charged in series of historical sex assaults against Ontario children

Peel Regional Police shoulder badge
Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 13, 2024 10:10 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 10:17 am.

A man from British Columbia is facing several charges in connection with sexual assaults against children in southern Ontario in the 1990s.

The arrest came after a multijurisdictional investigation dubbed “Project Woodland” that related to a series of sexual assaults that occurred in Peel, Halton and Waterloo regions between 1992 and 1995.

In a Wednesday release, Peel Regional Police said investigators arrested and charged a suspect on March 3.

Richard Neil, 64, from British Columbia is facing 20 charges including kidnapping, uttering death threats, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Police say there is a publication ban in place to protect the victims’ identities and they will not be releasing anymore information at this time.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact Peel police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and three others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called to a crash...

breaking

7m ago

Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods
Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods

Toronto police are searching for two of the drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Trinity-Bellwoods area that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the scene at Ossington Avenue and...

updated

1h ago

Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week
Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week

Toronto's mild March break will peak on Wednesday with perfect outdoor weather bringing plenty of sunshine and summer-like warmth. It's expected to be the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest...

2h ago

Toronto man charged in human trafficking investigation
Toronto man charged in human trafficking investigation

A 23-year-old man from Toronto is facing charges for allegedly forcing a woman to work in the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said. Investigators were called to a residence in the area of Laval Drive...

20m ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
1 dead, 3 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

One person is dead and three others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called to a crash...

breaking

7m ago

Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods
Drivers sought in hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles near Trinity-Bellwoods

Toronto police are searching for two of the drivers involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Trinity-Bellwoods area that sent a man to hospital. Police were called to the scene at Ossington Avenue and...

updated

1h ago

Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week
Wednesday likely to be warmest day of the year so far. Cool down coming next week

Toronto's mild March break will peak on Wednesday with perfect outdoor weather bringing plenty of sunshine and summer-like warmth. It's expected to be the warmest day of the year so far and the warmest...

2h ago

Toronto man charged in human trafficking investigation
Toronto man charged in human trafficking investigation

A 23-year-old man from Toronto is facing charges for allegedly forcing a woman to work in the sex trade, Durham Regional Police said. Investigators were called to a residence in the area of Laval Drive...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

11h ago

2:42
Warm and sunny Wednesday on the way
Warm and sunny Wednesday on the way

Wednesday will be beautiful with sunshine and warm weather, but things will get wet a little later in the week. The details in our seven day forecast.

15h ago

1:50
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials
Current TTC slow-speed zones should be done by end of March: officials

After the TTC conducted a major inspection at the end of January 2024, 21 slow-speed orders were placed due to maintenance issues. Officials say they've made progress and the remaining ones should be removed by the end of March. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

0:40
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer
Section of HWY 400 closed following multi-vehicle collision with tractor-trailer

A 41-year-old has been charged with careless driving for allegedly causing the multi-vehicle crash that luckily caused no injuries.

19h ago

1:22
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga
House fire claims the lives of two people in Mississauga

Two people are dead after a house fire in Mississauga that Peel Police are calling 'suspicious'.

19h ago

More Videos