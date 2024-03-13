16 SWAT officers hospitalized after blast at training facility in Southern California

By The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 8:05 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 9:12 pm.

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — An explosion during an indoor training exercise Wednesday sent 16 members of Southern California’s Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team to the hospital, with one person requiring surgery for a leg injury, the department said.

Two others had superficial wounds while the remaining 13 had dizziness and ringing in their ears.

The blast occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the facility in a remote area of Irvine, said sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Gonzalez. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but it happened during a training with the sheriff’s bomb squad, he said.

The most severe injury was a non-life-threatening leg wound that will require surgery, Gonzalez said. The two other wounded deputies won’t require surgery, he said.

Helicopter news footage showed a small one-story building encircled by yellow police tape surrounded by grassy fields.

No FBI personnel were injured, said bureau spokesperson Laura Eimiller.

The FBI Special Agent Jerry Crowe Regional Tactical Training Facility south of Los Angeles hosts firearms training and qualifications tests for the bureau and local law enforcement agencies, Eimiller said.

The FBI will lead the investigation, Gonzalez said.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

4h ago

Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport
Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport

Health officials in Hamilton are investigating a case of measles in a child who recently passed through Pearson International Airport in Toronto. Hamilton Public Health Services says the child acquired...

4h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

19m ago

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

6h ago

