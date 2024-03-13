PWHL Montreal eager to set women’s attendance record: ‘I don’t want it in Toronto’

Montreal's goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens
Montreal's goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens (35) during the first period of a PWHL hockey game against New York on March 6, 2024, in Bridgeport, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin

By Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2024 8:27 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 8:30 pm.

Ann-Renée Desbiens isn’t comfortable with Toronto holding the attendance record for a women’s hockey game.

The goalie for Montreal’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team believes the title should belong to her home province.

And Toronto’s rival city.

“I want it in Montreal. I don’t want it in Toronto,” Desbiens said without hesitation Wednesday at the Verdun Auditorium. “Any time Montreal can beat Toronto in any area of life, I’m pretty happy about it.”

Toronto set the attendance record of 19,285 when its PWHL club hosted Montreal at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 16.

Montreal, much to Desbiens’ delight, will have a chance to raise the bar even higher after the league announced her team would host Toronto on April 20 — a Saturday — at the Bell Centre, home of the NHL’s Canadiens, in a game being dubbed as the “Duel at the Top.”

Desbiens might consider setting her phone to “do not disturb” given the high level of interest.

“Started ringing pretty quickly with people looking for tickets. I was like, ‘There are 20,000 available, try to find some yourself,'” deadpanned the netminder from Clermont, Que. “But really, everyone’s excited to be there, to come support us. 

“To have that kind of platform is a pleasure.”

Montreal alternate captains Laura Stacey of Kleinburg, Ont., and Erin Ambrose of Keswick, Ont., grew up bleeding blue for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, and with that came a dislike for Montreal and the Canadiens.

Stacey’s roots go even deeper. Her grandfather, King Clancy, played for the Leafs in the 1930s and her family still has season tickets.

Despite how special it was to set the current record in Toronto, Ambrose said Scotiabank Arena can’t compare to the Bell Centre’s “electric” atmosphere on a Saturday night.

“I’ll even say it as a Toronto Maple Leafs fan,” Ambrose said of the Montreal venue that can accommodate more than 21,000 fans. “Scotiabank Arena doesn’t even come close. The fans in Montreal are way louder and way more electric.”

Stacey said the chance to set another attendance record transcends the historic rivalry. 

Whether it’s Montreal or Toronto, she views the moment as a victory for women’s hockey and a sign of the PWHL’s success in the circuit’s inaugural season.

“When you’re breaking records of this sort, it’s more than just Montreal versus Toronto — it’s for women’s hockey,” Stacey said. “It’s just another testament to this league — what we’ve created — but also where it’s going.

“One day we want the records to kind of be the norm.”

The Bell Centre will be the sixth NHL rink to host a PWHL game after Ottawa and Boston play Saturday at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena. Toronto and Montreal — tied atop the league standings heading into Wednesday’s action — then face off Sunday at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena.

Montreal has already played before four of the top-five crowds this season. The novelty won’t wear off before April 20.

“It’s gonna be epic,” Ambrose said. “You look at Scotiabank Arena and how full it was, and I can’t wait to be able to say that Montreal can beat that. 

“Hopefully the fans buy tickets real quick and we sell this thing out.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

4h ago

Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport
Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport

Health officials in Hamilton are investigating a case of measles in a child who recently passed through Pearson International Airport in Toronto. Hamilton Public Health Services says the child acquired...

4h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

19m ago

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

6h ago

Top Stories

Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983
Toronto men charged in sexual assault of 12-year-old boy in 1983

Two men from Toronto were arrested and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy more than 40 years ago, police said. Investigators reported that in the summer of 1983, the boy was...

4h ago

Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport
Hamilton health officials investigating measles case in child who passed through Toronto airport

Health officials in Hamilton are investigating a case of measles in a child who recently passed through Pearson International Airport in Toronto. Hamilton Public Health Services says the child acquired...

4h ago

TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month
TTC to employ sound cannons to keep problematic seagulls away starting this month

The TTC says it will begin using sound cannons to scare away the growing number of seagulls that have decided to call its Leslie Barns facility home. The transit agency says the cannons don't actually...

19m ago

Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville
Two more men charged in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

The Durham Regional Police Service has charged two more men with first-degree murder in the homicide of a couple from Bowmanville who were killed in their home just over a year ago. Authorities announced...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle
SIU investigating deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

2h ago

0:58
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok

U.S. lawmakers have passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok across America.

5h ago

2:01
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash
SIU invokes mandate in deadly Scarborough crash

One person is dead, and three people injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough. As Shauna Hunt explains, the collision has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to invoke its mandate.

9h ago

2:29
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, suspect in custody

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon and police confirmed that the suspect and victims are related. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

21h ago

1:51
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead
Triple shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead

Multiple people were injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto's Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
More Videos