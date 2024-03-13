Quebec coroner hears from cops involved in failed arrest that led to officer’s death

MONTREAL — A Quebec coroner’s inquiry into the deaths of a provincial police sergeant and the man who killed her is hearing today from police officers who took part in the fatal operation.

William Berrouard, a Quebec provincial police patrol officer, testified he was taken by surprise when Isaac Brouillard Lessard attacked him with a knife as he tried to arrest him for uttering threats and breaching probation.

On March 27, 2023, Brouillard Lessard seriously injured Berrouard and stabbed Sgt. Maureen Breau to death before being shot dead by police in his apartment building.

Berrouard told the inquiry he thought he was going to die from the knife wounds to his head, as he took refuge behind a mattress in the hallway and his colleagues opened fire on Brouillard Lessard.

The officer testified he and three colleagues had visited the apartment three days earlier after Brouillard Lessard’s parents reported that their son was in psychosis and his mental health was deteriorating.

He said on that day they found Brouillard Lessard was cooperative and did not pose an imminent threat, meaning there was no reason to detain him.

