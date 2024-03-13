Soccer star Quincy Promes has reportedly been arrested in Dubai at the request of Dutch prosecutors

FILE - Spartak's Quincy Promes looks on, during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Leicester City and Spartak Moscow at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Promes, who was convicted in absentia last month by an Amsterdam court of involvement in cocaine smuggling, has reportedly been arrested by authorities in Dubai at the request of Dutch prosecutors who will seek his extradition. Prosecutors did not release Promes' name, but said in a statement on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 that a 32-year-old man who lives in Moscow was arrested in Dubai. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File) Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2024 4:13 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 4:27 pm.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch soccer star Quincy Promes, who was convicted in absentia last month by an Amsterdam court of involvement in cocaine smuggling and sentenced to six years in prison, has reportedly been arrested by authorities in Dubai at the request of Dutch prosecutors who will seek his extradition.

Prosecutors did not confirm Promes’ name, but said in a statement that a 32-year-old man who lives in Moscow was arrested in Dubai. Promes, 32, lives in the Russian capital, where he plays for Spartak Moscow. Dutch prosecutors rarely release the names of suspects in criminal cases.

“The arrest was made based on a Red Notice issued by the Netherlands. Netherlands will request the extradition of the man,” the Amsterdam Public Prosecution office said.

A Red Notice is a global request, based on an arrest warrant or court order, for law enforcement authorities to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action, prosecutors said.

“The arrested man was reportedly staying in luxury in Dubai according to various media reports. However, he has been taken into custody thanks to the efforts of the authorities in both countries,” they added. “At this time, it is not possible to provide additional information to avoid disruption of the ongoing investigation.”

Spartak recently played friendly matches in the United Arab Emirates. Promes hasn’t appeared in recent games.

Promes, who scored seven goals in 50 international matches for the Netherlands before legal issues derailed his international career, was convicted last month of complicity in cocaine smuggling and sentenced in his absence to six years in prison.

Amsterdam District Court ruled that Promes was involved in the import and export of hundreds of kilograms (pounds) of cocaine in 2020.

It was not his first conviction. Last year, Promes was found guilty of stabbing his cousin in the leg and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Promes, a former player for Ajax and Sevilla, lives in Moscow and did not appear at his trial in the Dutch capital. His lawyers told judges he denied the allegations.

___

Mike Corder, The Associated Press

